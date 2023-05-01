The definition of what being an “older adult” means is constantly changing.
Now, more than ever, older adults are breaking and rejecting the stereotypes of aging and living longer and healthier lives.
Grandparents are raising their grandkids, learning new hobbies, and leading movements to combat ageism. That’s why the theme for national Older Americans Month is “Aging Unbound.”
Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of older Americans. This year’s theme of “Aging Unbound” offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age. It’s a theme that is at the heart of AgeSpan’s mission to help people live safe and healthy lives as they age.
This May is the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month. Here are some ways we can all participate in “Aging Unbound”:
Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy and energy.
Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes and creative activities. It doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate.
Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when we are connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community.
Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends and community members.
A 2021 study by AARP and National Geographic called the “Second Half of Life Study” paints a positive and reassuring picture for older adults.
An impressive 44 percent of people 80 or older say they do strength training, making them as serious about their fitness as the 18-year-olds who took part in the survey. and about 2 out of 3 of the oldest adults, age 80 and older, say they’re living their “best possible life” or close to it, compared with just 1 in 5 younger adults.
Healthy, involved, communities are strong communities. Embrace “Aging Unbound” because it benefits all of us.
We know many older adults need additional supports to live safe, healthy lives as they age. AgeSpan is here to help individuals remain in their homes by providing in-home services, home-delivered meals and nutrition services, family caregiver support; health, wellness and Medicare resources; transportation; information and referrals; and more.
Are you caring for an older adult or need help locating healthy aging resources? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org for more information. You can also call us at 800-892-0890 or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan.
