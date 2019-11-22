Baby Shark continues to capture fans

Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating.
The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark Live!” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America. The second leg of the tour kicks off in Independence, Missouri on March 1.
"Our target demographic is 2 years old all the way up to 6 years old. That's sort of the main sweet spot. But it's family. It's a family show. It's parents with their kids. It's grandparents with their grandchildren. It's a show for the whole family,” said Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live, which is putting on the concert tour.
And while the concert, the first for most kids, may include the earworm of “doo doo doo,” the 90-minute event features music beyond that song, including nursery rhymes around for far longer than “Baby Shark.”
"`Baby Shark,’ which is obviously the title and the main song of the show, only sort of appears twice,” Shaw said. “And the rest of the show is filled with great high-energy fun."
“Baby Shark” has been around for a few years, but it took the world by storm last year when the song and video by Pinkfong went viral with the nursery-school set, with little kids imitating the clapping dance that went along with the video. Books, plush toys and other merchandise inspired by the song were hot-ticket items for the holidays and the “Baby Shark” tour was soon hatched.
“It’s one of those that has truly been a phenomenon where I think there's any number of people who suspected it might start to fade a little bit, and it seems to be gaining steam,” said Jonathan Linden, Round Room Live’s other co-president. “It's a lot of fun. It's a fun song that sort of brings people together and everybody seems to know it."
More “Baby Shark” is on the way as Nickelodeon has a cartoon series in the works.
“What’s great is what we’ve seen with ‘Baby Shark’ is it appeals to everyone,” Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of animation production and development for Nickelodeon, said. “It’s just an unexplained phenomenon.”