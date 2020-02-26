Friends and neighbors know Pete Robbins as a Newburyport dad who goes to his children’s ball games and school events.
At work, Indian Hill Music in Littleton, students and staff know him mostly as a suit-and-tie administrator.
On Friday, March 6, folks will see Robbins the alto saxophonist.
He and his band will be playing Newburyport’s Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The Pete Robbins Quintet will perform two sets of his compositions, rock-infused jazz numbers that pulse and take wing, often exploring recognizable themes in a new light.
He’ll be joined by internationally known musicians from Boston and New York City: tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger, guitarist Max Light, bassist Kim Cass and drummer Dan Weiss.
The sets will include his arrangements of rock classics, perhaps “Wichita Lineman,” written in 1968 by Jimmy Webb and sung into American music consciousness by Glen Campbell, and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.
Robbins’ songs are accessible and aim to please and surprise. The musicians themselves like to nudge and surprise each other, he said.
The song “Vorp,” on the album “Pyramid,” has a bird-in-flight quality, its wings riding air currents for joy.
The song “Pyramid” builds a changing framework from a single note, an engaging geometry for the ear.
Robbins, 41, grew up in Andover, one of three children.
His parents, Michael and Jill Robbins, who now live in Amesbury, are music fans, and his mom plays piano.
His introduction to music started young, 6 years old.
He moved from piano to clarinet to guitar from elementary school through high school, playing in school bands and forming groups with kids crazy for music.
He immersed himself in and played a lot of rock ’n’ roll and jazz — and began composing.
After college in Boston — a joint program at Tufts University and the New England Conservatory of Music — Robbins moved to New York City.
Four years ago, he was ready for a break from big city life, where he was playing music, booking music tours and working as a school administrator.
He and his wife, Karina, and their two sons moved to Newburyport. Silas, 7, goes to River Valley Charter School and Jackson, 9, to Molin Upper Elementary School.
Now that his children are older and Robbins feels reenergized by his years in Newburyport, he’s eager to resume playing and performing.
“I am excited to share this side of myself,” said Robbins, who will also perform the next day at Indian Hill, where he is the director of education.
Last year, while Robbins and John Moynihan were creating an arts program for Lawrence kids, Robbins pitched the jazz concert thought to the Firehouse’s executive director.
Moynihan was down for it.
“The Firehouse is a perfect spot for a band like mine,” Robbins said.
He’s a veteran of jazz clubs and small theaters in New York City.
The Firehouse jazz promises to satisfy, Robbins said.
“The musicians onstage are world class,” he said. “It is music that will get you tapping your feet, get you smiling a bit and feeling like you heard something new.”
IF YOU GO
What: Pete Robbins Quintet
When: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport
How much: $15
More information: 978-462-7336 or www.firehouse.org