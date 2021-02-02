Beer-spiced chili a perfect Super Bowl supper

Here’s an easy supper for Super Bowl weekend coming up, or for anytime you’re looking for a comforting winter meal.
It's chili made with sweet potato cubes and cooked in beer. Ground white meat chicken or turkey can be used instead of ground sirloin. I like the different flavors and textures of the dish.
A small amount of tomato paste adds richness to the sauce. Any leftover paste from a can can be frozen and used another time.
Open a bag of green salad, and serve with the chili.
BEER-SPICED CHILI
Servings: 2
2 cups sweet potato cubes
2 teaspoon canola oil
1 cup sliced onion
3 teaspoons minced garlic
3 teaspoons ground cumin
3 teaspoons chili powder
¾ pound ground lean sirloin
2 cups no-salt-added diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup beer of your choice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
Peel the sweet potato, and cut into ¼- to ½-inch cubes. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan, and add the onion, garlic, cumin and chili power. Sauté 1 minute. Add the meat, and brown on all sides for another minute.
Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato cubes and beer. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. The potatoes should be soft. Cook a few more minutes, if needed. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Divide between 2 large bowls, and sprinkle with the cheese.
Nutrition information per serving: 636 calories (35% from fat); 24.5 g fat (8.2 g saturated, 11.1 g monounsaturated); 117 mg cholesterol; 42.3 g protein; 54.3 g carbohydrates; 12.3 fiber; 405 mg sodium.