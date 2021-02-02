Beer-spiced chili a perfect Super Bowl supper

Beer-spiced chili is sure to score as an accompaniment to the Super Bowl. (Tribune News Service)

 Carmen Mandato

Here’s an easy supper for Super Bowl weekend coming up, or for anytime you’re looking for a comforting winter meal.

It's chili made with sweet potato cubes and cooked in beer. Ground white meat chicken or turkey can be used instead of ground sirloin. I like the different flavors and textures of the dish.

A small amount of tomato paste adds richness to the sauce. Any leftover paste from a can can be frozen and used another time.

Open a bag of green salad, and serve with the chili.

BEER-SPICED CHILI

Servings: 2

2 cups sweet potato cubes

2 teaspoon canola oil

1 cup sliced onion

3 teaspoons minced garlic

3 teaspoons ground cumin

3 teaspoons chili powder

¾ pound ground lean sirloin

2 cups no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beer of your choice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

Peel the sweet potato, and cut into ¼- to ½-inch cubes. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan, and add the onion, garlic, cumin and chili power. Sauté 1 minute. Add the meat, and brown on all sides for another minute.

Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato cubes and beer. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. The potatoes should be soft. Cook a few more minutes, if needed. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Divide between 2 large bowls, and sprinkle with the cheese.

Nutrition information per serving: 636 calories (35% from fat); 24.5 g fat (8.2 g saturated, 11.1 g monounsaturated); 117 mg cholesterol; 42.3 g protein; 54.3 g carbohydrates; 12.3 fiber; 405 mg sodium.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you