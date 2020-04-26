BESTSELLERS

Fiction
1. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam). Last week: —
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 4
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 1
4. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown). Last week: 2
5. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central). Last week: 3
6. “Savage Son” by Jack Carr (Atria). Last week: —
7. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine). Last week: 6
8. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf). Last week: 9
9. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria). Last week: 19
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown). Last week: 10
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 1
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 2
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 3
4. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown). Last week: —
5. “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known: Ruminations and Revelations from a Desperate Mother to Her Dirty Son” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront). Last week: —
6. “Korean Dream: A Vision For a Unified Korea” by Hyun Jin Preston Moon (Morgan James). Last week: —
7. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday). Last week: 5
8. “Reprogramming The American Dream: From Rural America to Silicon Valley — Making AI Serve Us” by Kevin Scott (Harper Business). Last week: 31
9. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck (Threshold). Last week: 7
10. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton). Last week: 13
— Tribune News Service