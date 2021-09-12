Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers, and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
Fiction
1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead). Last week: —
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 2
3. “Berserk, Vol. 8” (deluxe edition) by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga). Last week: —
4. “The Madness of Crowds: A Novel” by Louise Penny (Minotaur). Last week: 1
5. “The Noise: A Thriller” by James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown). Last week: 4
6. “Complications: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 6
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 3
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead). Last week: 10
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 8
10. “Malibu Rising: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine). Last week: 11
Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold). Last week: 1
2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide” by Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall (Insight). Last week: —
3. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” by Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster). Last week: —
4. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism” by Tucker Carlson (Threshold). Last week: 2
5. “Ending Plague: A Scholar’s Obligation in an Age of Corruption” by Francis W. Ruscetti, Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse). Last week: —
6. “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat: A Cookbook” by Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter). Last week: —
7. “Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines” by Jen Fisher (McGraw-Hill Education). Last week: —
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 8
9. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah). Last week: 7
10. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant (Viking). Last week: 11
— Tribune News Service; reprinted from Publishers Weekly