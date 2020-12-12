Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, as compiled by Publishers Weekly:
Fiction
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: 1
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 2
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 6
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 4
5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 5
6. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s). Last week: 3
7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown). Last week: 7
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte). Last week: 9
9. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 11
10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria) Last week: 10
Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 2
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 5
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow). Last week: 4
5. “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside). Last week: 3
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records). Last week: 11
7. "Is This Anything?" by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 16
8. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 15
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle). Last week: 6
10. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 14
— Tribune News Service