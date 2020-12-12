Bestsellers

Penguin Random House/TNS"A Promised Land," by Barack Obama claimed the top spot on the nonfiction bestsellers list for the second straight week.

 Penguin Random House

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, as compiled by Publishers Weekly:

Fiction

1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: 1

2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 2

3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 6

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 4

5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 5

6. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s). Last week: 3

7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown). Last week: 7

8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte). Last week: 9

9. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 11

10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria) Last week: 10

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 2

3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 5

4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow). Last week: 4

5. “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside). Last week: 3

6. “Guinness World Records 2021” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records). Last week: 11

7. "Is This Anything?" by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 16

8. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 15

9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle). Last week: 6

10. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 14

— Tribune News Service

