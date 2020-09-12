Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny (Minotaur). Last week: _
2. "The Harbinger II: The Return" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline). Last week: _
3. "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante (Europa). Last week: _
4. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf). Last week: _
5. "Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Book1: Chaos Rising" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey). Last week: _
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 2
7. "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central). Last week: 1
8. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 4
9. "Fangs" by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMee). Last week: _
10. "Dark Song" by Christine Feehan (Berkley). Last week: _
Nonfiction
1. "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery). Last week: _
2. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 4
3. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 3
4. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity (Threshold). Last week: 2
5. "How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster). Last week: _
6. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 5
7. "Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President" by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House). Last week: _
8. "His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope" by Jon Meacham (Random House). Last week: 1
9. "The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100" by Dan Buettner (National Geographic). Last week: 33
