Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown). Last week: 1
2. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 2
3. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 4
4. "A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor" by Hank Green (Dutton). Last week: _
5. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow). Last week: 6
6. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday). Last week: 3
7. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown). Last week: 5
8. "Memoirs and Misinformation" by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon (Knopf). Last week: _
9. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 7
10. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 9
Nonfiction
1. "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 1
2. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World). Last week: 2
3. "Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor" by Layla Saad. (Sourcebooks) Last week: 7
4. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 3
5. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 4
6. "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" by Jacob Soboroff (Custom House). Last week: _
7. "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World" by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader). Last week: 5
8. "Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win" by David Horowitz (Humanix). Last week: 17
9. "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz" by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 6
10. "Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers" by Russell Brunson (Hay House Business). Last week: _
— Tribune News Service