Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine). Last week: _
2. "The Coast-to-Coast Murders" by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown). Last week: _
3. "The Evening and the Morning" by Ken Follett (Viking). Last week: 1
4. "Vince Flynn: Total Power" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler). Last week: 3
5. "The Harbinger II: The Return" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline). Last week: 4
6. "Next to Last Stand" by Craig Johnson (Viking). Last week: _
7. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 7
8. "Troubled Blood" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland). Last week: 2
9. "One by One" by Ruth Ware (Scout). Last week: 9
10. "Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's). Last week: 6
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Rage" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 1
2. "Solutions and Other Problems" by Allie Brosh (Gallery). Last week: _
3. "Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation" by Candace Owens (Threshold). Last week: 2
4. "Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt). Last week: 5
5. "The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything" by Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepli (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 3
6. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity (Threshold). Last week: 11
7. "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 7
8. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 8
9. "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully" by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne). Last week: _
10. "Don't Lie to Me: And Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street). Last week: _
