BESTSELLERS

Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 2
2. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: 3
4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 5
5. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf) Last week: —
6. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) Last week: —
7. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper) Last week: 4
8. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) Last week: 7
9. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf) Last week: 11
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 8
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: —
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 2
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 1
4. “Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve) Last week: —
5. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday) Last week: —
6. “The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers” by Ben Kissel, et al. (HMH) Last week: —
7. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck (Threshold) Last week: —
8. “More Myself: A Journey” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron) Last week: 7
9. “Nothing General About It” by Maurice Benard (Morrow) Last week: —
10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street) Last week: 10
