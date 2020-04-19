BESTSELLERS

TV personality Joanna Gaines' new book, "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering," hit No. 1 on the nonfiction list in its first week out. 

Fiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 2

2. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown) Last week: 1

3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central) Last week: 3

4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 5

5. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf) Last week: —

6. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) Last week: —

7. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper) Last week: 4

8. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) Last week: 7

9. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf) Last week: 11

10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 8

Nonfiction

1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: —

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 2

3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 1

4. “Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve) Last week: —

5. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday) Last week: —

6. “The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers” by Ben Kissel, et al. (HMH) Last week: —

7. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck (Threshold) Last week: —

8. “More Myself: A Journey” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron) Last week: 7

9. “Nothing General About It” by Maurice Benard (Morrow) Last week: —

10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street) Last week: 10

