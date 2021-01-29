Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 23, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide
Fiction
1. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 10
2. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 3
3. "Neighbors" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 1
4. "Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton). Last week: —
5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 5
6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 4
7. "The Push" by Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman). Last week: 16
8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 7
9. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 9
10. "Ready Player Two" by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: 11
Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1
2. "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 2
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 3
4. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 5
5. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again" by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson). Last week: 7
6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 4
7. "Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be" by Dave Asprey (Harper Wave). Last week: —
8. "Rebuilding Milo: The Lifter's Guide to Fixing Common Injuries and Building a Strong Foundation for Enhancing Performance" by Aaron Horschig (Victory Belt). Last week: —
9. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 8
10. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life" by George Saunders (Random House). Last week: 6
– Tribune News Service