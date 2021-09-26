Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers, and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
Fiction
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt). Last week: —
2. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday). Last week: —
3. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler). Last week: —
4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG). Last week: 1
5. “Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point” by Christos Gage and Reilly Brown (DC). Last week: 3
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 7
7. “Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s). Last week: 2
8. “Empire of the Vampire” by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin’s). Last week: —
9. “A Slow Fire Burning: A Novel” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead). Last week: 4
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 9
Nonfiction
1. “An Unapologetic Cookbook” by Joshua Weissman (Alpha). Last week: —
2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold). Last week: 1
3. “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (Portfolio). Last week: —
4. “Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Life Balance” by Christy Wright (Ramsey). Last week: —
5. “Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader). Last week: 4
6. “Once Upon a Chef, the Cookbook: 100 Tested, Perfected, and Family-Approved Recipes” by Jennifer Segal (Clarkson Potter). Last week: —
7. “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope” by Carmelo Anthony (Gallery). Last week: —
8. “Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight’s Dinner into Tomorrow’s Feast” by Cassy Joy Garcia (Simon & Schuster). Last week: —
9. “Provoke: How Leaders Shape the Future by Overcoming Fatal Human Flaws” by Geoff Tuff, Steven Goldbach and Tom Fishburne (Wiley). Last week: —
10. “You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories” by Gabrielle Union (Dey Street). Last week: —
