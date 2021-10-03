Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers, and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
Fiction
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt). Last week: 1
2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown). Last week: —
3. “Bewilderment: A Novel” by Richard Powers Norton. Last week: —
4. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday). Last week: 2
5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler). Last week: 3
6. “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune (Tor). Last week: —
7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 5
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG). Last week: 4
9. “Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery” by Craig Johnson (Viking). Last week: —
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 6
Nonfiction
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster). Last week: —
2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper). Last week: —
3. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold). Last week: 2
4. “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook). Last week: —
5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark” by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette). Last week: —
6. “Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight” (Wizards of the Coast). Last week: —
7. “Women, Food, and Hormones: A 4-Week Plan to Achieve Hormonal Balance, Lose Weight, and Feel Like Yourself Again” by Sara Gottfried (Mariner). Last week: —
8. “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic” by Scott Gottlieb (Harper). Last week: —
9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Record). Last week: —
10. “Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Life Balance” by Christy Wright (Ramsey). Last week: 4
— Tribune News Service; reprinted from Publishers Weekly