Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. "Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's). Last week: _
2. "The Harbinger II: The Return" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline). Last week: 2
3. "One by One" by Ruth Ware (Scout). Last week: _
4. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria). Last week: _
5. "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny (Minotaur). Last week: 1
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 6
7. "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante (Europa). Last week: 3
8. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf). Last week: 4
9. "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central). Last week: 7
10. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 8
Nonfiction
1. "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump" by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse). Last week: _
2. "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster). Last week: _
3. "Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt). Last week: _
4. "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss" by Jenna Bush Hager (Morrow). Last week: _
5. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity (Threshold). Last week: 4
6. "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House" by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (St. Martin's). Last week: _
7. "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery). Last week: 1
8. "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump" by Peter Strzok (HMH). Last week: _
9. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 3
10. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 2
— Tribune News Service