Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown). Last week: 1
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 2
3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday). Last week: —
4. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 3
5. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown). Last week: 4
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow). Last week: 6
7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 5
8. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 7
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 9
10. “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf). Last week: —
Nonfiction
1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 1
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World). Last week: 2
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 5
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 6
5. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader). Last week: 3
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 7
7. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks). Last week: 9
8. “Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown). Last week: —
9. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook). Last week: 11
10. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points). Last week: 10
