Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 3
2. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine) Last week: —
3. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s) Last week: 1
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 4
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: —
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 7
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: —
9. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last week: 6
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 9
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 1
2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 4
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook) Last week: 3
4. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points) Last week: —
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week 8
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 6
7. “Act Like a Lady: Questionable Advice, Ridiculous Opinions, and Humiliating Tales from Three Undignified Women” by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek (Rodale) Last week: —
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook) Last week: 10
9. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor (Riverhead) Last week: 12
10. “A Higher Calling: Pursuing Love, Faith, and Mount Everest for a Greater Purpose” by Harold and Rachel Earls (WaterBrook) Last week: —
