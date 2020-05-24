BESTSELLERS

Courtesy photo"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle is No 1 on the nonfiction bestsellers list for the second straight week.

 Penguin Random House

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide:

Fiction

1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 1

2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 2

3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown). Last week: 3

4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 4

5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria). Last week: 10

6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 6

7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 12

8. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central). Last week: —

9. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 8

10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead). Last week: 5

Nonfiction

1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 2

2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 1

3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook). Last week: 3

4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 4

5. “This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Big City” by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel). Last week: —

6. “Incomparable” by Brie and Nikki Bella (Gallery). Last week: 5

7. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 6

8. “You Can Drop It!: How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate–And You Can Too!” by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media). Last week: —

9. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook). Last week: 15

10. “What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life” by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (HarperOne). Last week: 11

— Tribune News Service 

