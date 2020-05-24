Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide:
Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 1
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner). Last week: 2
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown). Last week: 3
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 4
5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria). Last week: 10
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 6
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron). Last week: 12
8. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central). Last week: —
9. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 8
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead). Last week: 5
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 2
2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 1
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook). Last week: 3
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown). Last week: 4
5. “This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Big City” by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel). Last week: —
6. “Incomparable” by Brie and Nikki Bella (Gallery). Last week: 5
7. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 6
8. “You Can Drop It!: How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate–And You Can Too!” by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media). Last week: —
9. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook). Last week: 15
10. “What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life” by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (HarperOne). Last week: 11
