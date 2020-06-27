Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Fiction
1. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. Camino Winds, John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. The Summer House, Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
4. Stranger Planet, Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
5. If It Bleeds, Stephen King (Scribner)
6. Daddy’s Girls, Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
8. Tom Clancy: Firing Point, Mike Maden (Putnam)
9. Deacon King Kong, James McBride (Riverhead)
10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
Nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
2. Countdown 1945, Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson (Crown)
5. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
6. United States of Socialism, Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)
7. I’m Your Emotional Support Animal, Adam Carolla (Post Hill)
8. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)
9. Blitz, David Horowitz (Humanix)
10. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
