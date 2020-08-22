Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday.
Fiction
1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 3
2. "1st Case" by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown). Last week: 2
3. "A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster). Last week: _
4. "Choppy Water" by Stuart Woods (Putnam). Last week: _
5. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper). Last week: 4
6. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Atria). Last week: 5
7. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 9
8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown). Last week: 7
9. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 10
10. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow). Last week: 6
Nonfiction
1. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity. (Threshold) Last week: 1
2. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 2
3. "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (Dey Street). Last week: _
4. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 3
5. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World). Last week: 4
6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 7
7. "The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset" by Adam Baratta (Wiley). Last week: 6
8. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 9
9. "The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life" by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 11
10. "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History" by Kurt Andersen (Random House). Last week: _
— Tribune News Service