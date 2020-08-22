BESTSELLERS

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday.

Fiction

1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 3

2. "1st Case" by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown). Last week: 2

3. "A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster). Last week: _

4. "Choppy Water" by Stuart Woods (Putnam). Last week: _

5. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper). Last week: 4

6. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Atria). Last week: 5

7. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne). Last week: 9

8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown). Last week: 7

9. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 10

10. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow). Last week: 6

Nonfiction

1. "Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" by Sean Hannity. (Threshold) Last week: 1

2. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 2

3. "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (Dey Street). Last week: _

4. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 3

5. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World). Last week: 4

6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 7

7. "The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset" by Adam Baratta (Wiley). Last week: 6

8. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 9

9. "The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life" by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 11

10. "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History" by Kurt Andersen (Random House). Last week: _

