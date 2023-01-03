Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Will Trent is a figment of Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s imagination come to life in 10 bestselling books.
Now, ABC and actor Ramon Rodriguez have turned her literary creation into a TV character, set to debut tonight under the name “Will Trent.”
Trent, the way Rodriguez conveys him, is fastidious, well dressed and smarter than anyone else in the room. He is a product of the foster care system, a plot point that shapes him as a detective and is given heavy weight in the first two episodes.
“He has dyslexia, so he is forced to see things in a different way, like tape-record his observations,” said Liz Heldens, showrunner and writer. “He wears nice suits as his armor, to cover up his scars. He has a very cool specificity. It’s fun to unpack a lot of Karin’s choices over time.”
Casting didn’t follow Slaughter’s character description of tall and blond. Rodriguez is neither. But that didn’t matter, said Slaughter, who is also an executive producer.
“Ramon is really mesmerizing on screen, and he really gets the character,” Slaughter said. “Even though he isn’t how I described him in the books, he is everything I’d want the character to be on the show. Ramon understands what motivates Will and what’s important to him.”
Will Trent, in fact, evokes a more serious, comparably clever and observant Adrian Monk, Tony Shalhoub’s popular detective on the USA series that aired from 2002 to 2009. (Heldens acknowledges Monk as a “touchstone.”)
Rodriguez, once cast, said he read all the “Will Trent” books and became obsessed with him.
“I was just fascinated by what this guy had been through, how he found his way to the GBI and built up the department’s highest clearance rate,” Rodriguez said. “His spirit and resilience blew me away.”
The series starts with Trent first adopting a cute dog, Betty, which humanizes him, then investigating a murder. At the murder scene, he awkwardly interacts with Atlanta Police Department officers who are angry with him because he had just implicated some cops in a corruption scandal.
Trent is “sometimes off-putting,” Rodriguez said, “but he also has a pretty thick skin. Nothing gets to him. He can walk through a crime scene where all the cops are hating him and still get the job done.”
His supportive boss, Amanda (Sonja Sohn), forces Trent to partner with cop Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), whose mom was one of those officers sent away for said scandal. Naturally, the tension between Mitchell and Trent is palpable in the early going.
His closest confidant is another police officer, Angie, played by Erika Christensen. They were in the same group home in foster care, experiencing similar traumas. Over the years, they sometimes get intimate. When Trent asks her on a date in the second episode, she cracks: “We don’t date. We scurry in the shadows and wallow in shame.”
Angie starts the show sober but struggled with drug addiction in the past. Slaughter said she is relationship avoidant: “She’s more comfortable when someone is working against her. She always goes back to Will when the chips are down.”
Over 20-plus years, Slaughter has written more than 20 books, selling more than 40 million copies. Last year, Netflix aired “Pieces of Her,” a limited series based on her bestseller of the same name.
