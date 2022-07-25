Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in to read this column. I thought this week we’d hop onto a subject besides birds, that being the croakers who keep me up at night. If you live next to or have ever visited a swamp, marsh or wetlands, you know exactly what I’m talking about. So paint yourself green, break out your best Kermit the Frog impression, and let’s have a closer look at these characters.
I’d like to focus on two species, the first being the American bullfrog.
Native to the Northeast, this is the largest frog in North America, and perhaps the most recognized by sight and sound. Its appearance is olive-green to gray-brown on the back, with the upper lip being lime-green and the lower lip and throat speckled gray or yellow. Its eyes are large with almond-shaped pupils, the eardrums located just behind them enclosed by folds of smooth skin, and the fore legs are short with the hind legs long, webbed and powerful, meant for both swimming and hopping. It possesses tiny teeth good only for grasping, and the male is smaller than the female, the average size being 4 to 6 inches in length and nearly a pound in weight.
Bullfrogs can always be found in permanent bodies of fresh water, such as creeks or streams, and even inhabit man-made structures including pools, culverts or canals. They are a common source of food wherever they are found, prized as a tasty treat by hunters of amphibians, especially in the southern U.S. where their numbers are greater. The American bullfrog itself will eat almost anything, its predatory diet consisting of insects, snails, worms, small rodents and even other frogs and toads. They hibernate in the winter, burrowing deep into the mud at the bottom of lakes and ponds, often not seen past the cold chill winds of a waning and dying October.
The bullfrog’s call is a deep bellow or throaty croak, said to resemble that of a grunting bull (hence the name). This song is sung in intervals during the lengthy mating season, generally lasting for several months over late spring and early summer. Male bullfrogs will gather together in large groups called choruses, intensifying their collective sound to help attract more females. Upon mating, up to 20,000 eggs might be laid and fertilized at once, hatching within a week or less, based on surrounding water temperatures. Tadpoles can take anywhere from a few months to a few years to fully mature, depending upon the area they occupy. Bullfrogs usually average a five- to 10-year lifespan in the wild, but it is not unheard of for them to live perhaps twice that age if they’re very lucky.
Then there’s the American toad (or eastern American toad). A personal favorite of mine, as we used to catch and release them for fun, this little fellow is a regular visitor to any backyard that provides cover and a bit of fresh water. Their color is brown-green mixed with gray, the body coated with similar colored bumps and a few warts, and the legs are short and well-designed for digging, which is essential for their long months of winter hibernation.
They are not very large, perhaps 2 to 3 inches in length, with the females being bigger than the males and somewhat more tame. Adults tend to be nocturnal and their call can be heard as a high-pitched trill, not unlike a ringing bell or chirping whistle. They feed mainly on insects, worms and small fish, and like frogs they start out life as tadpoles. Once matured, they will leave the water and live mostly on land, sometimes enjoying lifespans of up to 30 years or longer. Toads are truly wonderful little animals for children to experience and learn about, helping introduce them to the natural world all around us. Just please make sure not to harm the toads in any way if you handle them.
Fun facts:
- The American Bullfrog can leap as far as 6 feet in a single jump.
- A group of frogs is called an “Army,” and while unusual, as they rarely congregate in force, a group of toads is called a “knot.”
- The American toad is an expert at “playing dead,” often discouraging predators from having a nibble.
- The American Toad can produce a milky poison from its skin, which can be toxic if it enters through the nose, eyes or an open wound. So use every precaution if you decide to show them to your children, and make certain everyone washes their hands thoroughly afterward.
If you will, please allow me now to end this column on an environmental note: If you do live anywhere near a wetlands habitat, I hope it is alive with the vibrant sound of both toads and frogs singing. That is a sure sign that the ecological system is healthy, and that it will endure for many years to come. These amphibians eat boatloads of harmful mosquitoes, and thus help prevent sickness and disease among humans. They maintain the essential balance of nature, and are an extremely vital part of Earth’s natural perpetual cycle.
And now the bad joke:
Q: What does a smart-alecky frog say when its right about something?
A: I “toad” you so! I “toad” you so.
Happy Birding!
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.