Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in to read today. Okay, this time we’ll START with the bad joke:
Q: Why do hummingbirds hum?
A: Because they forgot the words!
I know, I know, but hey, I’m not Denis Leary.
OK, now that the unpleasantness is out of the way, let’s get into the birds, specifically a tiny little visitor you might see this summer, and I’m not talking about elves or leprechauns. I’m talking about a hummingbird, the micro-flyer too quick for the eye.
I’ll start with three that are not very common to Massachusetts or New Hampshire, but that you may still spot.
- The male sports a copper-brown coat, short wings and tapered tail, with a sparkling reddish-orange throat patch (known as a gorget). The female is equally beautiful, with rusty-brown back feathers, a greenish tail, and an orange spot upon her throat. Both have the standard thin straight bills designed for the extraction of nectar from flowers. They sometimes nest as far north as Alaska, but can be found east of the Mississippi during the latter portion of the season.
- The male version of this stunner is bronze-green on the back with brownish-white chest feathers, coupled with a gorgeous throat patch of sun-gold orange. The female is similar in color, but trending more toward a lighter coat, with speckles on the throat and white tips at the tail. As with all hummingbirds they drink nectar, but also pick insects from both flowers and the air. They may also ingest tree sap.
- This little flyer has greenish plumage on the head and back with pale breast feathers, while the male wears streaks of magenta (reddish-purple) upon the throat. They are the smallest bird in North America, measuring 3 inches and weighing 1/10 of an ounce, with their range typically situated in the northern Rocky Mountains. They are a vagrant species to New England, especially when they forget to bring a map while migrating, so if you’re fortunate enough to see one, take a picture and let us know.
Now for the main character: the ruby-throated hummingbird.
The coat of the male is metallic green with grayish white chest and black wings, the brilliant gorget ruby-red and iridescent, fading to a violet sheen. The female showcases greenish-blue feathers and white throat, often touched with a dusky streak, the tail being notched, banded in green and black.
Males are smaller than females and possess a shorter bill, and that hum or buzzing sound you might hear is the furious beating of those miraculous wings. Their call is a quick, squeaking chirp. The bird is solitary, except for during mating season. and their range is from Eastern Canada all the way down to Central America (breeding and migration).
These birds appear in New England around early summer, feeding frequently during the morning and daylight hours. So, if you’re only going to see one hummingbird this season, then this will probably be it.
So how do you attract them? Well, very simple: Just purchase a hummingbird feeder and a bottle of artificial nectar. The color of the feeder is suggested to be red with yellow floral ports, as that will more readily attract your target.
If you cannot find artificial nectar you can make some at home by merely boiling water and sugar on your stove (4 cups water, 1 cup sugar). Allow sugar to dissolve and nectar to cool, then just add to your feeder as directed.
You do not need to dye the nectar red, but make sure to clean your feeder often, as insects and mold can become a problem. But other than that, sit back with a nice tall glass of nectarade — I mean, lemonade — and wait for the birds to appear.
So there you have it, the hummingbird, one of the most spectacular visitors to your backyard feeder. They’re tiny, but they have a big ticker, and if you see them, I’m sure they’ll fly off with your heart, as well.
