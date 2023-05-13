Almost everyone knows Steve Jobs’ uncanny vision, relentless drive and technological wizardry hatched the iPhone, a breakthrough that continues to reshape culture 16 years after the late Apple co-founder introduced the device to the world.
But when Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, another smartphone was the must-have gadget. It was the BlackBerry, a device so addictive that it became known as the “CrackBerry” among tech nerds and power brokers hunched over a tiny keyboard that was best operated with both thumbs clickety-clacking.
Now the BlackBerry is “that phone people had before they bought an iPhone,” a relic so irrelevant that the Canadian company that made it is now valued at $3 billion — down from $85 billion at its 2008 peak when it still controlled nearly half of the smartphone market.
But its legacy is worth remembering — and audiences will get a chance to learn more about its origins in “BlackBerry.” The film out Friday in theaters is the latest movie or TV series to delve into technology’s penchant for groundbreaking innovation, blind ambition, ego clashes and power struggles that turn into morality tales.
“BlackBerry” is told as a dark comedy revolving around two amiable but bumbling nerds, Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin, who can’t seem to execute their plan to create a “computer in a phone” until they bring in a hard-nosed, foul-mouthed businessman, Jim Balsillie.
Although “BlackBerry” is based on a meticulously researched book called “The Lost Signal,” director and co-star Matt Johnson acknowledged taking more liberties in the movie during an interview with The Associated Press. Among other changes, Johnson cited shifting some timelines, shaping the company culture through his view of the 1990s, and infusing the key characters with “our own personalities and our own ideas.”
“But our lawyers wouldn’t let us put anything in the film that was an outright fabrication,” Johnson stressed.
Johnson had to do a lot of guesswork in his role as the enigmatic Fregin, who sold all his stock in BlackBerry’s holding company — then known as Research In Motion, RIM — around the same time Apple released the first iPhone and has kept a low profile ever since.
“Doug is true cipher, he has never done a taped interview,” said Johnson, which led him to portray Fregin as a “kind of mascot figure who is tying the culture of the office together.”
Balsillie, RIM’s co-CEO with Lazaridis, emerges as the film’s most intriguing character.
“It always felt like this was a guy who weirdly felt a little outside of sort of what people would consider to be sort of a titan of technology or business,” said Glenn Howerton, who plays Balsillie. “I played him as someone who had something to prove at almost all times, that he could play with the big boys.”
Balsillie eventually became entangled in legal problems tied to improper changes to the pricing of stock options — a tactic known as “backdating” that also ensnared Apple’s former general counsel and former chief financial officer in 2007 for their handling of compensation packages awarded Jobs. Both Balsillie and Lazaridis left RIM in 2012.
