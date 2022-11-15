Bob Dylan has thrown us another curveball.
His just-published third book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” promised to offer Dylan’s insights into the nature of popular music. Actually, the breezy book is more like a late-night, old-school, once-hipster DJ riffing on dozens of songs you may or may not know.
The Nobel Prize winner for literature (for his songs, not his prose) has given us a 338-page, photo-heavy hodgepodge that is part criticism, part social commentary, part pulp fiction, part comedy, part rebaked Wikipedia, and, indeed, part philosophy.
It’s informative, sometimes fascinating, occasionally insightful, generally entertaining and, of course, totally Dylanesque.
In the book, contemporary music’s greatest songwriter offers his take on 66 tunes, ranging from Stephen Foster’s not-exactly-modern “Nelly Was a Lady” (1849) to Warren Zevon’s “Dirty Life and Times” (2003). Dylan tackles pieces by big names like Little Richard, Ray Charles, The Who, The Clash and Cher, as well as standards and blues, bluegrass and country numbers.
Dylan’s short essays sometimes read like pulpy two-page movie treatments inspired by the lyrics. But that kind of imaginer is probably not what readers expect from this book.
The Hall of Famer riffing in prose is often as appealing — and enigmatic — as his riffing in music.
Commenting on the Eagles’ “Witchy Woman,” he warns whoever encounters her: “Let me tell you brother, better watch yourself. You were once a diamond in the rough, had a clear conscience and clean hands — now you’re a self-admiring unchivalrous worthless fellow with an evil nature — the scum of the earth and she’s had it up to here with you. What are the odds you’ll survive?”
Oftentimes, the Minnesota icon offers background on the artist, sometimes relevant and sometimes not, gleaned by his researchers. For example, in a chapter on Ricky Nelson’s “Poor Little Fool” (1958), Dylan mentions various songs about fools and then talks about Nelson’s showbiz background in TV but never really discusses “Poor Little Fool.”
Occasionally, Dylan gets distractingly off-key, such as when he turns a discussion of “Mack the Knife,” the Brecht-Weill song made into a smash by Bobby Darin in 1959, into a declaration on the greatness of Frank Sinatra, whom he says “just about invented the Roman Catholic Church” while Darin was an altar boy.
Sometimes, though, Dylan actually analyzes a tune or the recorded version of it. For instance, he explains that Johnny Cash’s “Big River” (1957) is a takeoff on Woody Guthrie’s “The Biggest Thing That Man Has Ever Done,” and the key element to Cash’s ditty is “the chain-gang thump of the acoustic rhythm guitar.”
Dylan, a noted borrower of melodies from folk and blues, offers lists of pop songs based on classical melodies, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and songs with English lyrics based on foreign melodies, including “Beyond the Sea.”
In his randomly arranged, freewheeling book, Dylan makes all kinds of curious observations:
- “Volare” (1958) could have been the first hallucinogenic song.
- “Ball of Confusion” (1970) was “one of the few non-embarrassing songs of social awareness.”
- Hank Williams can sing anything and make the song his own. Willie Nelson would be “the only one who could be considered even in the same neighborhood.”
- Jerry Garcia plays guitar “like Charlie Christian and Doc Watson at the same time.”
- Putting melodies to diaries doesn’t guarantee a heartfelt song.
- Few songs made during the video age went on to become standards “because we are locked into someone else’s messaging of the lyrics.”
- “Like any other piece of art, songs are not seeking to be understood.”
- “Bluegrass is the other side of heavy metal. Both are musical forms steeped in tradition. They are two forms of music that visually and audibly have not changed in decades.”
