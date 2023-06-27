Sitting down with Antony Starr, who plays perhaps the most intriguing villain on current television as Homelander on Prime Video’s “The Boys,” is disconcerting.
Homelander is an Aryan super-sociopath, a gleaming Mr. America with a license to kill. Starr, human-sized and chummy, sports fashionable chin scruff, one pair of glasses on his face and one hanging on his T-shirt collar; out of his photo-shoot couture and into some shorts, his accent is pure New Zealand. And most of all, he’s so ... nice.
You’re waiting for the trap to spring.
“What I didn’t realize was how much of myself I was putting into the role,” Starr said. “Obviously, not in terms of flying and lasering ...”
When it’s pointed out that that’s exactly what somebody who secretly could do those things would say, he gives an actual mwah-ha-ha evil laugh.
“But without going into specifics of me, in terms of the emotional stuff, the closer I can make things to myself, the more I can tap into something that’s real,” he said.
In “The Boys,” a sprawling conglomerate with greedy fingers in pies from mainstream media to national defense creates and controls super-people. Homelander and his team are seen as heroes thanks to omnipresent PR, but what they are really defending isn’t truth or justice so much as rising share price.
The concept of Homelander (or “Homie,” as Starr calls him), the most powerful being known to man, raises the question, “What if Superman were a narcissistic sociopath?”
Homelander is an Übermensch perpetually in uniform as general-emperor of his own army. He smiles, unleashing those impossibly pearly whites for the cameras, speaking in his hard American accent of Freedom! Justice! But he’s always one minor disappointment away from that face darkening and those baby blues lighting up with lethal lasers. And he has borderline-psychotic mommy and daddy issues.
“He’s the loneliest guy in the world. He’s got no one to relate to but himself,” Starr said. “His isolation is immaculate. It’s almost perfect. He’s not stupid; he’s incredibly emotionally stunted.”
The show is loaded with jaw-droppingly gonzo moments, but that’s just the meth-laced icing on a socially and politically conscious cake. As Kripke has described it, “The Boys” is “dark satire about late-stage capitalism.”
Homelander is hardly static. Although always ultra-powerful and dangerously detached, he starts the series as a still somewhat-controllable product. By season three, he’s shaken off his dampers. And after that public killing, he gets cheered.
“First of all, there’s that horrendous likening himself to MLK, which is just gobsmacking,” Starr said of Homelander addressing the crowd afterward. “But then he says,” and Starr suddenly transforms into Homelander, that hard American dialect oozing with murderous confidence, “’I showed people the real me, and they love me for it.’”
But then the nice New Zealander returns: “That was emancipation, unshackling from this very restrained version of himself; in season four, we’ll be negotiating both of those elements. We’ve always tried to keep our horrible, warped, twisted little baby growing.”
