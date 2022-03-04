LAWRENCE — When the musical “Once on This Island” opens at Lawrence High School on April 1, the show will feature original choreography by a seasoned Broadway professional.
That would be Luis Salgado, whose many theatrical accomplishments include performing in the Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights,” which he also served as Latin Assistant Choreographer. In addition, Salgado founded R.Evolucion Latina, a program in New York that encourages Latino youth to get involved in the performing arts.
“His goal is to show them that they deserve it, and it’s a very viable profession for them in the future,” said Laurie Donlan, director of Lawrence High School’s theater department.
Salgado worked with Lawrence students on their dance steps during the week before February vacation, on what was actually a return visit to the city.
He made his first appearance here last April, after the students in Donlan’s advanced musical theater class sang and recorded several songs by Spanish composer Guillermo Gonzalez and Austin Davy, music director at Lawrence High.
At that point, Donlan had become aware of Salgado through R.Evolucion Latina, where she and other drama teachers took classes online throughout the last academic year.
When Donlan asked if anyone at R.Evolucion Latina could help her students create some dances, to accompany a video that would feature a soundtrack with their vocals, Salgado volunteered. He also offered to come up to Lawrence and work with the students directly, after holding 14 sessions with them on zoom.
“On April vacation, right before we came back to school, he came up and did two all-day choreography sessions with them in person,” Donlan said. “He came around the city and filmed with them for a couple of days.”
She hired freelancers to film the performers in several locations and create the final video.
“It shows the pride of Lawrence,” Donlan said. “We did it all around different bridges and Essex Street and on campus. (Salgado) fell in love with the kids and the city.”
The students came to appreciate Salgado as well, and this year decided to name a new black box theater at Lawrence High School in his honor.
“It was a former performing arts classroom in our building at the high school, right around the corner from our performing arts center,” Donlan said. “We were always playing with the idea of turning it into a black box, for intimate theater, also to have classes in more of a theatrical laboratory, whereas the performing arts center is so big.”
As the name implies, black box theaters are painted entirely black. They are also smaller than typical stages and are used for stripped-down productions that feature minimal sets such as one-act plays. Because the focus in a black box is on the actors, they are also useful for holding workshops where students can work in a less formal setting on particular skills.
With help from custodians, who laid down black tiles, teachers worked this year to transform the room at Lawrence High with new furniture, curtains, electrical wiring and lights, along with plenty of black paint.
Then students lobbied to name it after Salgado, not only out of gratitude for the lessons he shared, but also for the example that he set.
“The kids said, ‘It’s so inspiring that a kid from Puerto Rico like us can make it in this industry,’” Donlan said.
So along with holding workshops for the students two weeks ago, Salgado attended an opening of the new Salgado Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 18, and watched performances by current and former students from the Lawrence school system in the performing arts center.
Those performers included Arkida Saiwai, a sophomore in Abbott Lawrence Academy, an accelerated learning program at Lawrence High School. She is playing the lead in “Once on This Island,” and sang a song from the show at the opening.
Saiwai, who has been singing since she was two, enjoys all aspects of performing, but said that the sessions with Salgado have greatly improved her confidence as a dancer.
“I didn’t think I could dance,” she said. “I never thought I could do full-on choreography.”
Salgado taught the students “a lot of the vocabulary” of Latin dances such as Plena and Salsa, Saiwai said, but also challenged students personally by asking them to develop their own concepts of beauty and conflict.
“I feel like Luis had a way of letting you play around yourself,” Saiwai said. “He didn’t guide you, he would work with that and you build on that for yourself.”
Salgado also asked them to think about “saving the scene” by infusing everything they do on stage with a sense of purpose.
“Wherever we’re looking on stage, where are you looking with a purpose? Where are you going with a purpose? What story does your character have?” Saiwai said.
Another one of Salgado’s lessons focused on doing nothing at all, as a prelude to intense expression.
“He told us, I don’t want you to move or dance until you feel like you can’t hold back any more, so that you aren’t acting, you are that person,” Saiwai said. “That’s what theater is about.”
Donlan, who is facilitator for all the theater and dance departments in her school district, said the Salgado Playhouse will be a resource for theater students at every level in Lawrence. She also said that Salgado has developed a relationship with Lawrence and its students that she expects will last.
“He’s talking to all these Broadway performers, and his goal is to get a Broadway performer here once every quarter to do these in-house workshops with the kids,” Donlan said. “He has made a commitment to us that he will come once a year.”