THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It

Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Heating Help Event

Seeking relief from high winter heating bills? Come learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action.

3-6 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting

3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ & Allies Social

All are welcome to a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ community.

6 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop

Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members

Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Kick off African American History Month

Be inspired by lives of local African American history makers, music by The Choral Majority and “I Have a Dream” performed by Ralph Bledsoe.

6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North

Info: www.eventbrite.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Fridays

Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

HAVERHILL: Ice Fishing Derby

First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.

7 a.m. — 3 p.m., sign in starts at 6 a.m., Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road

Cost: $10 entrance for age 15+

Info: Email: kgopsill41@gmail.com / www.hhrg.org

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

Weather and ice permitting!

10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Pomps Pond, 147 Abbott Street

Info: 978-623- 8340 / www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo

Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com

Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show

Local performers and entertainment

7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors

Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you