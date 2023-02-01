THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving
Thursdays
A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.
9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It
Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month
Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
ATKINSON: Yoga
Thursdays
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738
NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong
Thursdays
A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Heating Help Event
Seeking relief from high winter heating bills? Come learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action.
3-6 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Trustees of the Whittier Birthplace Annual Meeting
3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Contact: Art Veasey, 978-363-1193 / arthur744@gmail.com
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ & Allies Social
All are welcome to a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ community.
6 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Calligraphy Workshop
Join the talented Sage & Oak for a calligraphy lesson and take home your own custom ornament.
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $52 for members, $65 for non-members
Registration required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Kick off African American History Month
Be inspired by lives of local African American history makers, music by The Choral Majority and “I Have a Dream” performed by Ralph Bledsoe.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North
Info: www.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
METHUEN: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)
Fridays
Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Call for appointment: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles
Fridays
Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays
Fridays
Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
HAVERHILL: Ice Fishing Derby
First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.
7 a.m. — 3 p.m., sign in starts at 6 a.m., Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road
Cost: $10 entrance for age 15+
Info: Email: kgopsill41@gmail.com / www.hhrg.org
ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
Weather and ice permitting!
10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Pomps Pond, 147 Abbott Street
Info: 978-623- 8340 / www.andoverrec.com
PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo
Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door
Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632
ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show
Local performers and entertainment
7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors
Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.