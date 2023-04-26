THURSDAY, APRIL 27
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Coffee Social
Every 4th Thursday of the month
Come join us for coffee, bagels, pastry, and great company!
9-11:30 a.m., Town Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave
Info: Jaye Dimando: 603-329-5422 / Jdimando@gmail.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Silent Movie Screening
Come see “City Lights” with live accompaniment by Plaistow resident Gary McGath.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, Main Street
LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark
Join the library staff for a showing of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, the 2022 feature film based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber (rated PG), along with refreshments and raffle prizes.
6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)
Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.
7:30-10 a.m., Sal's Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)
Register: www.sandown.us
PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day
For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required. You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street
Info: Contact your local Town Hall
LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café
This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe
LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic
HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival
Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B's Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat's Cider and Donuts, Chubb's Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.
12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)
Questions? 603-329-6985
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. - 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, MAY 1
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)
Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, MAY 2
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
WINDHAM: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers
This educational program will help you recognize common signs of the disease in yourself and others; including the next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor.
10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 No Lowell Road
Cost: No charge
Register: 603-965-1208
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/233/Windham-Senior-Center
HAMPSTEAD: Non-Fiction Book Club
The group is currently reading “The Impossible First: from Fire to Ice, Crossing Antarctica Alone” by Colin O’Brady.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It's just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.