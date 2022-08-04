Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks
Drop-in cleanings and hearing screenings.
9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Encore Casino Trip (Ages 45+)
9:30 a.m. departs from Kingston Town Hall, Main Street and returns at 4:45 p.m.
Cost $35 per person, includes transportation and $20 in slot play
Register: www.kingstonnh.org/recreation
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting
Join Mayor Perry, members of the City Council, and representatives of Methuen’s state house delegation at this exciting new Methuen business!
10 a.m., Gong Cha Tea, 90 Pleasant Street, Suite 130 (near Supercuts)
RSVP: 978-686-0900 / jjb@merrimackvalleychamber.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Space is limited.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
KINGSTON: Luau
12:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
August 5, 6 and 7
The celebration begins today at 5 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and fireworks at 9 p.m. at D.J. Bakie School, 179 Main Street
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
The celebration continues today from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a craft fair, horseshoe contest, food vendors, carnival rides, entertainment and more
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Pray and Paddle
Are you someone who connects to God in nature? Join for a morning of contemplative kayaking or canoeing on Lake Cochichewick.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Cost: $20-$35. Single and double canoes and kayaks are available.
Reserve your spot: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
CHESTER: Car Show
Antiques, classics, special interest, food, 50/50, and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chester Academy, 22 Murphy Drive
Rain date: August 13
Info: eds@chesternh200.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Multicultural Festival
Musical performances, dancing, food and crafts, and more! Free and open to the public.
12-6 p.m., GAR Park, 108 Main Street
Info: https://m.facebook.com/MCFHaverhill
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!
KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent
All are welcome!
8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)
Info: 603-642-7256
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond
With Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert
Christian and Country music
Cost: $5
7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.
Cost: $175 per golfer
To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
10 a.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Receive a refresher on the key skills that are required when interviewing for any job.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night
Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!
6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave
Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051
GROVELAND: Author Event
David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: emilykearns18@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Pirate Scavenger Hunt
Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“What Device is Right for Me?”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: FDR’s Four Freedoms (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: S’mores Solar Ovens (Teens)
Harness the power of the sun to make s’mores!
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion
6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Streetsong Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“Sabina” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Free, all welcome. Older children welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PLAISTOW: MARK209 Concert
7 p.m., Rock Church, 90 Newton Road
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 603-887-4922 / 603-329-6047
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Infant Massage (newborns and pre-crawling)
This four-week class teaches parents how to massage, relax, and soothe their infants; it’s best to register for all four sessions.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Nailed It — Water Theme (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Club
Copies will be available at the front desk following the July meeting.
New and drop-in members are always welcome.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Paul Giblin: 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
HAVERHILL: A Summer Celebration — Benefit Event
A night of music, food, and fun to benefit new and expectant mothers through 411 Cares. Presented by Merrimack Valley Women’s Business League and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Must be 21+ to attend. Please bring diaper and formula donations.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Tickets: $50 / www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by 12 Barz Band
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by 4EverFab
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by North River Music
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Presidential Landmarks of New England (Virtual)
Author David Kruh will take you on a virtual journey of birthplaces, homes, libraries, and yes, even bars, dedicated to US Presidents. It’s a mix of tourism and history that’s perfect for one final summer road trip!
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress. Membership is open and meetings are free.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common: Martin and Kelly
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Jennifer Shin from Rochester, New York will be the featured organist. The program includes work by Reger, Schuman, Karg-Elert, Rheinberger, Franck, Widor and Vierne.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
“Vox Feminae: Songs of Powerful Women”
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
