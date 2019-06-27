CuriousCity — Peabody’s pop-up children’s museum with its giant storybook exhibit, Discovery City, where kids can design and make things, and miniature George Peabody Cooperative Bank — was supposed to close at the end of the month.
It has proven so popular, however, that it will stay open through August.
The museum’s appeal has bolstered Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s conviction that a children’s museum could work in his city and help with the ongoing revitalization of the downtown.
It was a concept that city officials and business people saw at play in Dover, New Hampshire, where the successful Children’s Museum of New Hampshire is based. The mayor felt the concept could work in Peabody, given its easy access to major highways.
“I’ve been thrilled with the results,” Bettencourt said.
Since it opened at the end of March in the George Peabody House & Leather Worker’s Museum on Washington Street, CuriousCity has attracted more than 4,000 visitors from 99 communities, including people from out-of-state.
“It was more successful than we possibly could have imagined,” said Peabody Institute Library director Melissa Robinson, who helped to launch the museum as part of the Peabody Cultural Collaborative.
The pop-up museum, which features hands-on, play-based exhibits, was initially funded through a $28,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation. It cost about $100,000 to stage. Other donors included the J.B. Thomas Lahey Foundation, North Shore Bank, Eastern Bank and the Peabody Cultural Council.
The museum is targeted at kids ages 2 to 10, with exhibits focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, math, literacy and the interaction between youngsters and adults. Danvers-based Northeast Arc, which works with children with intellectual and physical disabilities, helped create a sensory room called Cozy City for those who may feel a bit overwhelmed by their museum experience.
“I think it really fits a need for a constructive learning space for kids,” Robinson said of the pop-up, adding that it’s been especially popular with families with children ages 2 to 6.
Robinson noted that the museum has an affordable admission price, $5. Tickets can be reserved at curiouscitypeabody.org/buy-tickets and must be purchased in advance for a certain time slot. Free passes are also available at many area public libraries.
To make way for CuriousCity, exhibits at the George Peabody House and its related Leatherworkers Museum were placed in storage. That, however, is not something that can work for the long term.
So where could a permanent museum go?
One possible location is the former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 12 Washington St., a more than half-acre site that the city purchased along with the adjacent rectory at the start of 2016. The property contains about 54 parking spaces.
Another possibility is 2 Washington St., the vacant, city-owned O’Shea Mansion, Bettencourt said. This spring, the city issued a request for proposals for a developer to buy the mansion for $750,000 and preserve the iconic structure, but there were no bidders.
Bettencourt said those properties were purchased as part of a long-term strategy to revitalize the downtown.
The mayor envisions the museum being run by the city, and with Robinson spearheading the effort so far, he said the library would play a role.
Others that may play a role in a permanent museum include the Peabody School Department, Peabody Cultural Collaborative and other partners, such as the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce. Others organizations association with the pop-up include Peabody TV, Essex Agricultural Society, Peabody Main Streets and Salem Five Bank, among others.
IF YOU GO
What: CuriousCity, pop-up children’s museum organized by Peabody Cultural Collaborative
When: Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through August. Closed July 1-10.
Where: 205 Washington St., Peabody
How much: $5 admission; free passes available at some area public libraries
More information: curiouscitypeabody.org