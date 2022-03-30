GLOUCESTER — On the heels of “CODA” winning three Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night, including for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, Gloucester Cinema has announced a one-week return engagement starting Friday, April 1.
“YES WE GOT IT!!! CODA starts Friday! One week only! Don’t miss your opportunity to see it. Check show times and buy advance tickets on gloucestercinema.com,” declared Gloucester Cinema on its Facebook page on Monday. The cinema at 74 Essex Ave. hosted the film’s premiere back in August.
The cinema announced it plans three daily shows at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3. After the weekend, showings will at the normal showtime of 6 p.m., Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7.
