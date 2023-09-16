If you know what a changeling is — a substitute child swapped for a real one by fairies or trolls in Northern European folktales — you are already two-thirds of the way to the meat of “The Changeling,” Apple TV+’s adaptation of the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle.
Mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating and thick with the tension that occurs whenever a baby is involved in supernatural suspense, the series, which premiered last week, plays with so many ideas that it’s hard to decide exactly what it’s about, in the larger sense. It has something to do with parenting, with marriage and with monsters in the age of smartphones; it has a lot to do with New York City, and a little to do with race — its married protagonists are Black, with white fathers — but not in such a consistent way that it could be called a theme.
Then again, stories ideally proceed from character, and circumstances, and whatever rules, natural or supernatural, the writer has built a world around, and it’s possibly more useful to regard “The Changeling” as a drama of particular individuals rather than worry about what any of it “means.”
The series wastes no time in staking out its otherworldly territory, mapped out over (and under) familiar urban topography: “This fairy tale begins in a library in Queens,” says our narrator, who is LaValle himself.
Here, Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield), a secondhand bookseller, meets Emma Valentine (Clark Backo), a librarian, and begins a long-term, eventually successful campaign to get her to go out with him.
Their courtship is interrupted by Emma’s journey to Brazil, where, on the shores of a lagoon to which she has been advised not to go, she meets a witchy woman who ties a cord around her wrist and instructs her to make three wishes, which will come true when the cord comes off.
Bowing to the dictates of the genre, Apollo will, on her return, do just that, announcing, “I am the god Apollo,” as he sometimes does, and that he will make Emma’s dreams come true. Anyone who has ever seen a horror film or read a fairy tale will recognize this as a mistake.
And so, as the old verse nearly goes, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Brian, born in a subway, in a baby carrier. (Apollo, whose own father disappeared when he was 4, and for whom Brian is named, is determined to be a good one.)
In addition to the usual stresses of new parenthood, strange things start happening that only Emma notices. Photos and texts appear on her phone and disappear before she can show anyone else. Brian cackles in a very unbabylike manner and bites her when she tries to nurse, although she is reassured by her doctor that he has no teeth.
The viewer never assumes for a moment that any of this is in her head, even as the narration enumerates the psychic effects of long-term sleep deprivation. Coming to believe that Brian is not her son, or a baby at all, Emma, coming apart at the seams, turns to online message boards and a group called the Wise Ones, which you might recognize as another term for witches.
Then, apparently under their instruction, she does something horrible and disappears — though not from the series, the remainder of which sends Apollo and Emma on their individual quests.
