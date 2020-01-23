The Andover Choral Society is turning 90, but shows no signs of slowing down.
The society is preparing to perform its season-opening concert as the group embarks on its 90th season
Directed by Michael Driscoll, the group will perform Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation” on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. at the West Middle School Auditorium in Andover.
Considered one of Haydn’s most brilliant works, “The Creation” is an oratorio depicting the creation of the world. The text for this uplifting work draws from the Bible’s Book of Genesis and Book of Psalms and John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” to celebrate the creation of the Earth, seas, animals and birds, and humans.
Concert-goers will enjoy Haydn’s descriptive orchestral writing, upbeat choruses, and a trio of angels portrayed by soprano, tenor and baritone soloists, said Jennifer Hickman, a member of the group. The performance will feature soprano Dana Lynne Varga, tenor Jason McStoots and baritone Philip Lima.
“The Creation” was originally published in both German and English. Andover Choral Society will perform the work in English.
Driscoll began his tenure as music director of the Andover Choral Society in the fall of 2013. He is also director of choirs and music teacher at Brookline High School, a position he has held since 2003. He previously was lead musicianship teacher for the Handel & Haydn Society’s Vocal Arts Program for children and high school students and also directed the Boston Saengerfest Men’s Chorus for 12 years.
Founded in 1929, the Andover Choral Society is dedicated to presenting quality performances, connecting to the larger community and fostering an appreciation of choral music. The chorus performs two concerts each year, with a repertoire that focuses on fine choral and choral-orchestral works from the Baroque era through today. Since 1929, membership has been open to anyone with a love of choral music and a desire to share that love with others.
IF YOU GO
What: Andover Choral Society performs Haydn’s “The Creation”
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.
Where: West Middle School Auditorium, 70 Shawsheen Road, Andover
How much: Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door; students $5. Group rates available.
More information: andoverchoralsociety.org
ABOUT CHECK THIS OUT
Check This Out is a weekly feature where we highlight places in our region to go for art, dance, history, music, poetry or other cultural entertainment. Got an idea for a Check This Out? Email Terry Date at tdate@northofboston.com.