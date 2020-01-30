CHECK THIS OUT: It’s all about love; 'Truly, Madly, Deeply' is theme of Valentine concert

Love — what else? — will be the theme of an upcoming Valentine’s concert in Andover, and organizers insist the music will win your heart.
As always, guests will find chocolate hearts waiting for them in the audience seats at West Parish Church for the concert on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. That’s a Valentine tradition for the concert host, Mistral, as this holiday is important to the performing group.
“We begin the new year with our next concert, ‘Truly, Madly, Deeply,’ which is our annual tribute to love,” Mistral artistic director Julie Scolnik said.
“There’s Brahms’ ‘Liebeslieder Waltzes,’ Bolcom’s ‘The Serpent’s Kiss’ and a selection of arias by Rossini, Mozart, Bishop and Lehár. It really is a program that is sure to win your heart — perfect for Valentine’s Day.”
Two pianists — Gloria Chien and Sophie Scolnik-Brower — will share one keyboard for four-hand piano playing of “The Serpent’s Kiss” by American composer William Bolcom, Scolnik said. An “infectiously fun, jazzy fantasy rag” is how she described the interpretation of Bolcom’s piece.
The program will also feature acclaimed singers matched with esteemed instrumentalists, including on one piece that’s likely to prompt some serious toe-tapping.
Scolnik added that the show’s music is funny, sad and just perfect for a Valentine’s date.
“It’s an entirely romantic program,” she said.
Scolnik founded Mistral in Andover in 1997. She has since moved to Brookline, where Mistral continues to bring “unstuffy, unpredictable and unmatched” classical music to audiences, she says in press material. The group also continues to perform regularly in Andover, as Scolnik acknowledges that the town is very dear to her.
“Mistral performances are always a little eccentric, stubbornly personal, impassioned, and committed to invigorating old traditions with an ever-youthful perspective,” she says.
IF YOU GO
What: “Truly, Madly, Deeply,” Mistral’s Valentine chamber music concert
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m.
Where: West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover
How much: $38, $10 for students
More information: mistralmusic.org
