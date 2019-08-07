Two renown Japanese artists are headed to Andover’s Parish of Christ Church this month for a concert in memory of the late Yuko Hayashi, an international performance artist and professor of organ at New England Conservatory in Boston.
The special summer concert, featuring the church’s Opus 147 C.B. Fisk pipe organ, takes place Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 33 Central St.
It will showcase organist Tomoko Akatsu Miyamoto and violinist Yayoi Toda performing the music of Alexandre Guilmant, Otto Olsson, Johann Sebastian Bach, Eugene Ysaye, Hina Sakamoto and Josef Gabriel Rheinberger
The program will include “Entrée” from the Seventh Sonata, Opus 89 for organ by Guilmant; Romance, Opus 24 for organ and violin by Olsson; Sonata VI for violin and organ by Bach; Sonata for Solo Violin, No. 6 by Ysaye; Sonate for violin and organ by Sakamoto; and Theme and Variations, Op. 150 for violin and organ by Rheinberger.
Miyamoto was born in Tokyo and received her early musical training at Juilliard in New York City and the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo. She was a student of Yuko Hayashi at the New England Conservatory, earning her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees, with honors, in organ performance. In 1980, she received a Solo Diploma in organ performance from the Sweelinck/Amsterdam Conservatory.
An accomplished performer on the clavichord, she has given master classes and performances in the U.S., Italy, Germany and Japan. In 2018, she was granted professor emeritus status from Ferris University, Yokohama, where since 1989 she has taught over 1,000 students on the Opus 17 Taylor and Boody organ.
An international concert violinist, Toda is a graduate of the Toho Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo and studied at the Sweelinck Music Academy in Amsterdam. In 1993, she earned first prize at the Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition in Belgium, and in 1996, she won the Young Concert Artists International Audition at Julliard.
She made her Carnegie Hall debut in New York in 1999 and has performed with the London Philharmonic, Moscow Philharmonic, Prague Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of New York, Bonn Beethovenhalle Orchestra, Hague Residentie Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Chamber Orchestra, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic, Singapore Symphony, Wuhan Symphony in Shanghai, and many of Japan’s major orchestras. She is currently professor of music at Ferris University, Yokohama, and adjunct lecturer at the Toho Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo.
Tickets for the Christ Church concert are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. A reception with the artists will follow the performance in the Parish Hall.
IF YOU GO
What: Summer concert featuring Japanese organist Tomoko Akatsu Miyamoto and violinist Yayoi Toda
When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover
How much: $20 adults, $10 seniors and students
More information: 978-475-0529
ABOUT CHECK THIS OUT
Check This Out is a weekly feature where we highlight places in our region to go for art, dance, history, music, poetry or other cultural entertainment. Got an idea for a Check This Out? Email Terry Date at tdate@northofboston.com.