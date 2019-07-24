CHECK THIS OUT: Renowned clarinetist Ken Peplowski to play in Methuen

Check out a world-class musician and a world of jazz music in the Merrimack Valley.
Ken Peplowski has played with musicians as distinguished and varying as Benny Goodman and Madonna.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Ken Peplowski Quartet will play the Sahara Club and Restaurant in Metheun at Jocko’s Jazz, a Tuesday night staple at the cabaret-style club.
Peplowski’s music captures moods and moments. A single song swings, contemplates and unfolds. From jumping jazz to melancholy Spanish folk to classical urgency.
“It is full, bright, he has a particularly warm sound in his clarinet,” said Bob “Jocko” Arcidiacono, host of the jazz concerts.
Peplowski plays large international halls, cruise ships and small intimate spaces such as the Sahara.
He’s known for his easy humor and the rapport he establishes with audiences, telling stories and joking between songs.
He’ll play two sets, from 7:30 to 10:30. Joining Peplowski will be pianist Ben Cook, bassist Marshall Wood and drummer Les Harris Jr. Peplowski also plays tenor saxophone.
Peplowski has cut more than 20 albums. His most recent is “Amizade” with Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo.
The duo make a musical travelogue with a soundtrack that bridges styles and delights.
Peplowski grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, playing polka at Polish dances and weddings. His first paid gig was in elementary school. In early high school, he fell for jazz. He’s been performing, learning and teaching ever since.
He considers himself an interpreter.
“If something interests me, I try to put my own spin on it, without thinking or worrying about playing in any particular style,” according to the biography on his website. “Basically, I like a challenge, I’m a sucker for a good melody, and I love playing for audiences, big or small.”
IF YOU GO
What: The Ken Peplowski Quartet
When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Jocko’s Jazz at the Sahara Club and Restaurant, 34 Bates St., Methuen
How much: $15
More information: 603-898-1591 or jockosjazz.com
ABOUT CHECK THIS OUT
Check This Out is a weekly feature where we highlight places in our region to go for art, dance, history, music, poetry or other cultural entertainment. Got an idea for a Check This Out? Email Terry Date at tdate@northofboston.com.