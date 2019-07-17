Windham Actors Guild enters the fairy tale realm this weekend to stage the Tony Award-winning musical classic “Into the Woods” at Windham High School.
The theater group this summer taps the work of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, the writing and composing team that took everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brought them together in a dark, comedic tale with a musically sophisticated score.
The story weaves a timeless story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.
When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the spell. Everyone’s wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results as the show challenges audience and cast members to ponder relevant themes of courage, legacy and one’s responsibility for the next generation.
Windham Actors Guild presents a fully staged production of the complete show that uses costuming, lighting and set design to create the magical “Into the Wood” world on stage. The cast features youth actors from southern New Hampshire as well as northern Massachusetts.
The nonprofit theater company has produced more than 20 shows since its founding in 2010. Its 2018 competition piece, “The Actor’s Nightmare,” was runner-up for best production in the New England Regional Festival in March 2019 at the Warner Theater in Connecticut, where it won individual awards.
“Into the Woods,” presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, will be performed Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. at Windham High School Auditorium, 64 London Bridge Road, Windham.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. The production is intended for audience-goers ages 8 and up.
