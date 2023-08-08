HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over.
“There’s literally zero judgment,” the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it’s real gross or dirty, I’m not going to care. I’ve lived in different types of houses and places and situations.”
As the star of two shows on the network, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country,” Hall has a talent for looking at a floor plan and picturing what could be changed to make a space more functional.
She enjoys renovating homes more than choosing decor or staging for prospective buyers.
“I like doing the big projects,” Hall said. “I like taking down the walls, and I like figuring out floor plans and how to make something more functional. I love choosing kitchen material, but I don’t love choosing furniture.”
Hall began her professional career in real estate, where she met Tarek El Moussa. After spending a few years flipping houses, they got their own HGTV series “Flip or Flop,” showing the process of buying, improving and selling a home for profit. The two divorced in 2018 but continued to work together until 2022, when “Flip or Flop” aired its final episode after 10 seasons.
Hall’s first solo TV venture was “Christina on the Coast,” now airing its fourth season. On the show, Hall balances solo projects with her home life in Newport Beach, California. She’s a mother of three and is remarried to Josh Hall, a real estate agent and former police officer.
The Halls also have a vacation home in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. The TV personality says there’s “a misconception” that she spends more time there than she actually does.
“When we go there, we mostly cook at home, have quiet time and we’ll be on our property,” Hall said.
It also serves as the backdrop for “Christina in the Country.” While filming in Tennessee, “We’re packing it in,” Hall said.
“We go next week and we’re filming six straight days, we’re filming very long days, doing six houses,” she said. “Then there’s something called B stories, and it’s a background story of the show. Those are long days, and I’m not going to lie, when I get back home, I’m wiped out. My schedule in California is a bit easier.”
Both “Christina” shows have been renewed for new seasons.
Hall says a challenge of her job is, “Everyone wants the same look, especially in California.”
“Houses have certain architecture,” she said. “Unless you’re redoing the architecture, you can’t have a midcentury modern house and then inside make it a farmhouse.”
She has also noticed a difference in aesthetics working on her two shows.
“’Country’ is more feminine overall, more wallpapers, textures, a bit more glam,” she said. “For ‘Coast,’ I see more industrial and more modern.”
For downtime, the self-professed “extroverted introvert” enjoys reading mystery thrillers and watches TV shows like “Beef” and “Righteous Gemstones” with Josh. She also likes to watch lighter fare, including “Ginny & Georgia” and “Firefly Lane,” on her own.
Her kids are accustomed to camera crews and not shy. Hall says her son Braeden recently asked to watch all his scenes in “Christina in the Country.”
“He was laughing at himself because he’s such a ham,” she says.
