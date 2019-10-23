Classical teens: Young pianists key up free concert next weekend

Four teen pianists will play works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart at a free concert courtesy of the White Fund next Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Lawrence Public Library.
The hourlong concert of classical music will be followed by a reception for the young musicians.
Methuen pianists Alexander Imbornone and Allison Lam, both 16, are studying under Terri Kelley, of Andover.
Imbornone attends Central Catholic High School and has been studying piano for 11 years. Lam goes to Methuen High School and has been studying piano for seven years.
Also performing will be Heather Lobley, 19, of Amesbury. Her teacher is Christopher Kies; she’s been taking piano lessons for 10 years. She goes to Valley City State University in North Dakota.
The fourth pianist is Alessio Polito, 13, of Middleton, a student at Masconomet Regional Middle School who has taken lessons for four years and studies under Yuching Fass.
Kelley, art director for the White Fund concerts, said that it’s up to young people to preserve the beauty of classical music.
“The great composers have left their music in the hands of children,” she said.
Within the past year, White Fund presentations have included a concert for healing dedicated to the people of the Merrimack Valley in the wake of the gas disaster.
In the spring, hundreds of visitors came to meet and hear Dominican-American author Julia Alvarez at a White Fund event.
The White Fund charitable trust was started by Daniel Appleton White, born on a Methuen farm on June 7, 1776, the same year the nation was born. He would become a judge and Massachusetts congressman in the 1850s.
White set aside money to fund enlightening programs, including lectures, to inspire young people who worked in Lawrence textile mills.
The first White Fund lecture was given in 1864. Speakers at future lectures included Ralph Waldo Emerson, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Booker T. Washington.
IF YOU GO
What: White Fund presents classical music by four teens from Methuen, Middleton and Amesbury
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
How much: Free
