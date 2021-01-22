Click here for story

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 16, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide
Fiction
1. "Neighbors" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte). Last week: 2
2. "The Scorpion’s Tail" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central). Last week: —
3. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 3
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking). Last week: 15
5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 4
6. "Star Wars: The High Republic (Light of the Jedi) by Charles Soule (Del Rey). Last week: 1
7. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 5
8. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria). Last week: 7
9. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 8
10. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 19
Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1
2. "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 2
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 4
4. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 5
5. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 7
6. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life" by George Saunders (Random House). Last week: —
7. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again" by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson). Last week: 6
8. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow). Last week: 8
9. "Ask Your Developer: How to Harness the Power of Software Developers and Win in the 21st Century" by Jeff Lawson (Harper Business). Last week: —
10. "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster). Last week: 11
— Tribune News Service