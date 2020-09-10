Through Sept. 24
REGISTER FOR ESSEX ART CENTER FALL YOUTH AND ADULT PROGRAMS, online and at 56 Island St., Lawrence. Most programs run from mid-September for six weeks; some single-session programs are available. Youth selections include drawing, clay sculpture, digital photography, cartooning and claymation, ranging in price from $70 to $105; adult programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, pottery and creating wearable art, and range in price from $20 to $270. Some classes are full and have waiting lists. Tuition assistance and payment plans available; 10% discount for seniors 60+. For more information, call 978-685-2343, email info@essexartcenter.org visit essexartcenter.org/classes.
Sept. 12-Oct. 3
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION KARATE PROGRAM FOR BOYS AND GIRLS AGES 4-6, 10:30 to 11 a.m. for four weeks at Family Martial Arts, 122 Bridge St., Pelham. Recreation-level martial arts karate program involving a high level of physical activity. Limited to six participants allowing for social distancing of families in the waiting room and children on the training floor; first come/first served. Children may be offered a discount for enrollment in the studio after the completion of this program from the studio itself. Open to residents and nonresidents. Cost: $25. Registration form is available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sept. 12-Oct. 17
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION GENTLE YOGA, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. Certified instructor Daryle Hillsgrove. Open to adults. Slower-paced class for new beginners and people with mobility and/or health problems. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Foam yoga block recommended but not required. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. New sessions offered throughout the year. Cost: $60; seniors over 60, $48. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/BOOT CAMP BARRE, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Short cardio bursts will be fused with sculpting work to keep heart rates elevated and calories burning. Total body workout with focus on core, arms, legs, and glutes. Bring mat, water, towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Monday, Sept. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Merrimack Valley YMCA, 129 Haverhill St., Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 14-23
ESSEX ART CENTER 26TH ANNUAL NEW PAINT ART AND ART EXPERIENCE FUNDRAISER, live online art sale at essexartcenter.org beginning Sept. 14. Featuring 30+ artists including recent Lawrence High graduates as well as more established artists presenting oil and acrylic paintings, clay in different forms, photography, woodblock and mono prints, felt art, as well as multimedia work. Art experiences include house and pet portraits, headshots, photo sessions, Lawrence Community Boating Program family membership and personal Museum of Fine Arts tour with David Meehan. Direct donations and monthly pledge support options. All money raised goes to support the programming EAC has continued to offer both through online and in-person classes. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org.
Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 7
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA, 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Dance to great music and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 14-Oct. 28; Sept. 16-Oct. 21
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION ADULT YOGA, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. No class Oct. 12. Open to men and women 18 and over. Active alignment-focused yoga class with certified instructor Heidi Weishaar. All levels welcome; yoga blocks and strap recommended but not required. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. Fall promo special: $20 off for both nights in Session 1 for newcomers. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
AMERICAN LIFE: GREATER HAVERHILL’S PEOPLE AND EVENTS IN THE COLONIAL PERIOD, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual program presented by Melissa Drake of the Buttonwoods Museum under the auspices of Haverhill Public Library. Hear the stories of early English colonists like John Ward, the Saltonstalls, and Hannah Dustin and her sister, Elizabeth Emerson. Information: Brendan Kieran 978-373-1586, ext. 608; bkieran@haverhillpl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=HAVERHILL&curID=456439
Wednesday, Sept. 16
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Patrick's Parish, 12 Main St., Pelham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ADHD IN THE FAMILY: UNDERSTANDING ADHD IN CHILDREN & ADULTS, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual talk presented by Memorial Hall Library via Zoom. ADHD coach Linda King gives an overview of ADHD and its effects, along with concrete methods for living with ADHD. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkcuivqzgpGt3NwYBs_3CSEV3r732DI7FO
Sept. 16, 23, 25, 29
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 16, 23, 30
:DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/LINE DANCING, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Sharon D. This class will introduce line dance steps, patterns, and easy dances. Step patterns will be described, practiced, and focus on low-impact movements. Perfect for beginners. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
MERRIMACK VALLEY CAMERA CLUB VIRTUAL MEETING, 7:30 p.m. The club, which meets almost every Wednesday evening, holds frequent workshops, field trips, activities, presentations and competitions. For the remainder of 2020, until further notice and due to the pandemic, the club cannot hold in-person meetings. All meetings will be held online via Zoom. Members will be provided with the Zoom invitation on a per-meeting basis. See the calendar of events, directions, membership, competition information and more at mvcameraclub.org
Thursday, Sept. 17
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 7 p.m. at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ANDOVER’S FOURTH VIRTUAL DEATH CAFÉ, 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial Hal Library. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, non judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often-taboo subject. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=457264
Saturday, Sept. 19
PUBLIC INVITED TO HYDRANGEA DAY AT WEST PARISH GARDEN CEMETERY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 129 Reservation Road, Andover. The public is invited to cut hydrangea stems from West Parish Garden Cemetery’s 100+-year-old plants. Cutting is allowed only in Hydrangea Circle, so follow signs to this area full of blooms. Participants are requested to bring their own clippers, wear masks and to social distance by staying 6 feet away from others. Pre-cut stems available for purchase on the grass near the West Parish Church. Free, donations welcome.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: KYLE MILLS DISCUSSES ‘TOTAL POWER,’ 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. The latest in the Mitch Rapp series created by the late Vince Flynn. Son of former Interpol director, Mills is a New York Times bestselling author of 19 political thrillers. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/9781501190650.
Monday, Sept. 21
MEMORIAL HALL LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH IN NEW ENGLAND’ VIRTUAL TALK, 7 p.m. Dr. Caleb Dresser will explore changes in heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases such as Lyme and West Nile, risk from coastal storm surges and intensifying hurricanes, and other issues. He will also discuss how communities can adapt to stay healthy as conditions change in coming decades; Q & A. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=446522 or by calling 978-623-8430; Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the day of the program.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m., Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: COL. TERRY VIRTS DISCUSSES ‘HOW TO ASTRONAUT,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Astronaut Terry Virts will discuss his “wildly entertaining” account of the rules, lessons, procedures, and experiences of space travel, in conversation with moderator J. Kelly Beatty in this Zoom webinar. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6215983005148/WN_r0skDrx6Sza-S2hiIPvTgwus02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9781523509614.
Thursday, Sept. 24
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m.,Crossroads Baptist Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org. NH 03076
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: ELEANOR HERMAN, AUTHOR OF ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. NYT bestselling author of “Sex with Kings” uncovers the bedroom secrets of American presidents and explores the surprising ways voters have reacted to their leaders’ sex scandals. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5115983002145/WN_Czdhlye0TTGyuAKrvZGRTA. Autographed copies are available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9780062970565.
Saturday, Sept. 26
ATKINSON WOMEN’S CIVIC CLUB BULK SHREDDING EVENT, 9 a.m. to noon, at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Social distancing rules will be followed, and masks are required. The AWCC is a 501(c)(3) that raises money to give back to the residents of Atkinson, the Town of Atkinson, the organizations that serve the residents, which has canceled other fundraisers this year. Participants are asked to patronize event sponsors Insurance Solutions Corporation, Pignatiello Financial LLC, Robert J Perrault DDS, Goodsell Law Office, Leavitt’s Ice Cream, Catherine Zerba Realtor, J. Bresnahan Co. Movers, Barbara Brown Realtor, WinWar’s Express, Inc.
Monday, Sept. 28
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m.,American Legion Post 227, 69 River St., Middleton. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org., MA 01949
Tuesday, Sept. 29
‘I’M A GOOD PERSON! ISN’T THAT ENOUGH?’ Virtual event, 7 p.m. This program is part of a series offered in collaboration with several Merrimack Valley libraries and Courageous Conversations. With racial justice educator and writer Debbie Irving and panelists from Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices and Elevated Thought; Q&A. The program is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from “fixing” and “helping” those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. Memorial Hall Library in Andover is hosting and managing all reservations for this event. Register through Zoom at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-CtqzktHtL8rFYzU1O16a_cGTV1n5XN, visit mhl.org or call 978-623-8430.
Oct. 3
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Informatiparison and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.03079
Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES VIRTUAL MEETING, 9:30 a.m. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Until further notice, the group will meet virtually. Email emilykearns18@gmail.com for details and the Zoom link for meetings.