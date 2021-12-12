Every Monday afternoon, laughs and wise-cracks come from the art room at Stone Hill at Andover, a retirement facility on Elm Street.
A dedicated but small group is ready with paintbrushes to learn from one of their neighbors, Seymour “Sy” Barry, 93, who moved into the facility last October to be closer to family.
Barry shares his wealth of experience gained over nearly eight decades as a professional artist. His medium: cartoons.
Barry drew “The Phantom” comic strips between 1961 and 1994.
The native New Yorker was born just before the Great Depression and grew up in a poor family.
“From the time I could hold a pencil in my hand I began drawing,” he said.
He first got paid for his work at 17 years old by doing small jobs for publishers and helping his older brother Dan Barry on the Tarzan comic strip. Barry eventually broke into working for Marvel and DC, illustrating superheroes on their adventures.
“It was tedious, difficult work but you have to love art and comics enough to hang in there long enough to make a name for yourself,” Barry said. “I couldn’t get any more out of my career than I did. It always amazed me I was making money in a field I loved.”
Barry would work long hours in his Long Island basement while his children were growing up. His children would travel into the city with him often as he went to drop off the strips to be printed, he said.
“My wife was beautiful and wonderful tolerating my work and deadlines all those years,” he said.
Barry worked on the comic strip during its peak — although it is still running in newspapers today. The comic strip was printed in about 500 newspapers when he started and by the 1990s it was in more than 900 newspapers, he said. However, Barry didn’t realize the reach of the comic strips until after he retired.
He recalled trips to comic conventions in Australia and across Scandinavia where he was able to meet some of his fans.
On his first trip to Sydney, Australia, Barry was “overwhelmed by hundreds of fans waiting, circled around the convention hall,” he said.
On Sept. 11, 2001 he was in Scandinavia visiting conventions in Sweden, Denmark and Norway where his fans “treated us with such beautiful attention” in a dark time, he said.
“I hadn’t had a chance to be in touch with my fans and didn’t understand the amount of attention I generated throughout those years,” Barry said.
Of course he would get fan mail sent to his home, but there was nothing like seeing the crowds gathered.
Then Facebook helped show how big his audience actually was, his son David Barry said.
“Almost all I knew when I was young was he worked in the basement. It wasn’t until I joined a Phantom Facebook group I found out how big around the world this is,” David Barry said. “There’s an overwhelming love for this comic strip. We’d hear from people who grew up reading it and they’d tell us their favorite sequences.”
Seymour Barry recalled one specific interaction where a fan pulled out a copy of the 1957 comic “Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Story,” which tells the story of the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycotts that led to the desegregation of buses and elevated King’s profile. It was Barry’s work.
Barry recalls being asked about King at the time of the book, “I said I admired what he was doing, but I was afraid for his life.”
That same comic book would go on to inspire activists, including Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, according to The History Channel.
“I didn’t realize the impact it would have until it was printed,” Barry said.
During his career and after, Barry always loved the ability to give art back to the community. Sometimes he’d draw cartoons for children in hospitals or students in his grandchildren’s classes when they were growing up. He also taught a free adult class at Stony Brook University near his New York home.
Now Barry’s art and art classes help keep him young.
During the class he stands at an easel showing the steps he goes through to create a drawing, then he bounces around to help the students individually.
“Sy is so considerate of everyone,” said Jan Healey-Faucci, a resident in the class. “He always takes time to individually go up and help everyone.”
He also teaches a class every other week in the memory care unit.
Teaching art allows Barry to learn new tricks — even at 93, he said. “I find it amazing I’m learning from my teaching because I have to find a way to transfer my information into words,” he said.
And he doesn’t expect to stop anytime soon.
“As long as I can hold a pencil and brush I’m going to continue my art career,” Barry said.