Sunday, Aug. 30
LOCALLY MADE VENDOR CRAFT FAIR, noon to 3:30 p.m. under the tents at Jocelyn's Restaurant and Lounge at 355 S. Broadway, Salem, N.H. Hosted by Milkhouse Gifts. Purchase "tickets" for 50/50 raffle by Cashapp, Venmo, Paypal, or credit card by messaging Milkhouse Gifts or by purchasing them the day of the event. (other raffle portion will be donated to Uncommon Threads). Vendor applications, details and pricing at forms.gle/jBoqgWYXek24g7Zq6. For more information, email milkhousegifts@gmail.com, Message @MilkhouseGifts, visit facebook.com/events/446884612934177/
SPOTLIGHT PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS ‘HERE COMES THE SUN: A CABARET OF LIFE, LOVE AND HOPE,’ 2 p.m. at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Some of the Merrimack Valley's finest performers will perform songs that inspire and uplift in a beautiful outdoor setting (complies with all Massachusetts’ guidelines for safe theatrical performance), or livestream. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Cost: $14-$15. For tickets, call 617-470-2175, info@spotlightplayhouse, or visit spotlightplayhouse.org or eventbrite.com/e/here-comes-the-sun-a-cabaret-of-light-love-and-hope-tickets-116995830679
Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 6, 13
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/BOOT CAMP BARRE, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Short cardio bursts will be fused with sculpting work to keep heart rates elevated and calories burning. Total body workout with focus on core, arms, legs, and glutes. Bring mat, water, towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-pa
Monday, Aug. 31
MOVIE NIGHT MONDAYS ON HAMPTON BEACH (last movie), large screen next to the playground, at dusk. All movies are family-friendly; bring a blanket or chair to sit on and refreshments or snacks. Due to Covid-19, wear a mask and/or practice social distancing. Free. Aug. 31, “Toy Story 4,” 7:18 p.m. For updates, visit facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach.Thursday, Sept. 3
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion, 1314 Main St., Haverhill. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA, 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Dance to great music and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Tuesday, Sept. 1
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA GOLD, 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Dawn B. Easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion, and coordination, while recreating the original Zumba moves at a lower intensity. All levels welcome. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 2, 9, 16
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/LINE DANCING, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Sharon D. This class will introduce line dance steps, patterns, and easy dances. Step patterns will be described, practiced, and focus on low-impact movements. Perfect for beginners. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Thursday, Sept. 3
PRE-ORDER DEADLINE FOR SAINT GREGORY ARMENIAN APOSTOLIC CHURCH OF MERRIMACK VALLEY 'DRIVE-THROUGH PICNIC' on Sunday, Sept. 13. Includes take-out/to-go lamb, chicken, losh kabob and vegetarian dinners, $17; choreg, $13. paklava; cream khadayif, $12. Online orders and payments only at saintgregory.org. For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Sossy Jeknavorian at 978-853-8130.
Sept. 4, 5 & 6
PENTUCKET PLAYERS PRESENT 'THE ADDAMS FAMILY,' 7 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. A new musical comedy, in cooperation with Winnekenni Foundation. Socially distant, covid-19-compliant. Tickets will be sold in "plots" -- one ticket for a plot will allow for up to either 2 ($50) or 4 ($100)attendees per ticket. All circle "plots" are set up to be 6 feet apart. Row 1 (closest to the stage) is blanket seating (bring your own blanket); Rows 2, 3, 4, 5, general seating, are lawn chair seating (bring your own chair). Online streaming options available, Sept. 5 & 6. For more information, visit pentucketplayers.org
Saturday, Sept. 5
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaistow American Legion, 176 Main St. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
SUMMER SUNSET FLORAL CENTERPIECE WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Learn step-by-step instructions to assemble an end-of-summer-inspired centerpiece fresh from the Stevens-Coolidge gardens. Cost: Trustee member, $55; nonmember, $65. For more information, visit thetrustees.org. Pre-registration required at buy.acmeticketing.com/events/483/detail/5ef9ec76bc02c17c65240cdf
Sept. 5, 12
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/POUND (NEW CLASS), 9 a.m. Saturdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Susan Lambert. Channel your inner rock-star with this full-body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. Ripstix will be available to use during class or purchase. Towel and extra water recommended. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=IDAyDMlwBoY&feature=youtu.be. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Monday, Sept. 7
LABOR DAY
VIRTUAL 36TH ANNUAL BREAD & ROSES HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 100 YEARS OF WOMEN: CHANGING THE CURRENT, noon. To recognize, commemorate, inform, and share the labor history and social justice legacy of Lawrence's 1912 Bread & Roses strike with Lawrence's present-day residents and people worldwide. Performers include Andre Veloz, Adobo-Fish-Sauce, Cheschi, Christopher Paul Stelling, Bread and Puppet Theater, Kaovanny, Oompa, and Prateek. Donations accepted. For more information, call 978-309-9740, email info@breadandrosesheritage.org or visit breadandrosesheritage.org/
Sept. 8, Oct. 13
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES VIRTUAL MEETING, 9:30 a.m. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Until further notice, the group will meet virtually. Email emilykearns18@gmail.com for details and the Zoom link for meetings.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.Wednesday, Sept. 9
BUTTONWOODS MUSEUM TO HOST SMALL-GROUP TOURS, under Phase 3: (new) West Parish Cemeteries, 3 p.m.) Groups limited to 10; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times. Starting locations will be provided upon registration at 978-374-4626 or info@buttonwoods.org. Check out the #MuseumFromHome page at buttonwoods.org, where there are additional walking and driving tours that can be printed out.
Sept. 9, 16
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Sept. 10
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY AND INVESTING FOR RETIREMENT, an interactive Zoom seminar presented by Kimball Public library at 1 and 6:30 p.m. with certified National Social Security advisor Andrew Githmark, founding partner and wealth manager at Steward Partners Global Advisory in Manchester. His goal is to provide participants with the understanding of all the various claiming strategies to help them maximize their benefits and bring them financial clarity. A Zoom link will be emailed upon registration at libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=sap&nMonth=9&nYear=2020&x=3
Sept. 12 -Oct. 17
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION GENTLE YOGA, 8:30 to 9:30 am, Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. Certified instructor Darlye Hillsgrove. Open to adults. Slower-paced class for new beginners and people with mobility and/or health problems. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Foam yoga block recommended but not required. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. New sessions offered throughout the year. Cost: $60; seniors over 60, $48. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Monday, Sept. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Merrimack Valley YMCA, 129 Haverhill St., Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 14-Oct. 28; Sept. 16-Oct. 21
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION ADULT YOGA, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. No class Oct. 12. Open to men and women 18 and over. Active alignment-focused yoga class with certified instructor Heidi Weishaar. All levels welcome; yoga blocks and strap recommended but not required. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. Fall promo special: $20 off for both nights in Session 1 for newcomers. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Sept. 17
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
MEMORIAL HALL LIBRARY HOSTS 'CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH IN NEW ENGLAND' virtual talk, 7 p.m. Dr. Caleb Dresser will explore changes in heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases such as Lyme and West Nile, risk from coastal storm surges and intensifying hurricanes, and other issues. He will also discuss how communities can adapt to stay healthy as conditions change in coming decades; Q & A. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=446522 or by calling 978-623-8430; Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the day of the program.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
'I'M A GOOD PERSON! ISN'T THAT ENOUGH?' Virtual event, 7 p.m. This program is part of a series offered in collaboration with several Merrimack Valley libraries and Courageous Conversations. With racial justice educator and writer Debbie Irving and panelists from Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices and Elevated Thought; Q&A. The program is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from "fixing" and "helping" those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. Memorial Hall Library in Andover is hosting and managing all reservations for this event. Register through Zoom at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-CtqzktHtL8rFYzU1O16a_cGTV1n5XN, visit mhl.org or call 978-623-8430.