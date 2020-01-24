COMMUNITY CALENDAR

EVENTS
Jan. 24-26
Friends’ Winter Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Sunday, fill a bag for $5 or $7; teachers welcome after 3 p.m. to collect unsold books for their classrooms.
Through Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children’s, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Jan. 25 & Feb. 1
Family Yoga, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Saturdays, for walkers to age 5 with an adult & kids 6-11, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A lively form of yoga that involves child-friendly yoga poses, games, stories, songs and mini-relaxation to end the class. Teaches breathing techniques and stretching. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Sunday, Jan. 26
“Jews on Broadway,” a talk by David Hirsch, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½ Hood Road, Derry. Everybody knows that most of the great Broadway songwriters were Jewish. But, what, if anything, is known about the “Jewish” in their words and music? Learn about the “Jewish Scale,” ambivalence in song, anglicization, and the curious quasi-Jewishness of Cole Porter. Free and open to all; bagels and all the fixings included. Part of Etz Hayim Synagogue’s continuing education program, Hot Topics and Cool Contemporary Stuff. Information: Stephen Soreff, MD, 603-895-6120, soreffs15@aol.com.
Summer Opportunities Fair, noon to 3 p.m., at The Snyder Center, Phillips Academy Campus, 180 Main St., Andover. Representatives from more than 100 summer programs for middle and high school students will be present to talk with interested students and their families. Free, no registration required; sponsored by the Parents of Students of Phillips Academy. Information: pspaandover.org.
”To Kill a Mockingbird” screening and discussion, 12:30 p.m. (registration); 1 to 5 p.m. (screening and discussion), at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry. Part of “Lights, Camera, Civics,” a multi-year statewide program designed to foster multi-generational conversations with the public on law, justice, and civics. Free and open to the public; pre-registration required, contact Dina Michael Chaitowitz at dinacivics@gmail.com. Information: nhhumanities.org.
Andover Choral Society opens 90th season with Hayden’s “The Creation,” 3 p.m. at the West Middle School Auditorium, 70 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Oratorio depicting the creation of the world, with text from the Book of Genesis, the Book of Psalms, and John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” Tickets: adults, $25 in advance; $30 at the door; EBT card holders and students, $5; group rate available. Information, tickets: andoverchoralsociety.org/concerts.
Ecumenical Candlelight Taizé Service, 7 p.m. at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. (snow date: Sunday, Feb. 9). Meditation service modeled on the services held at the Taizé community in France, which was founded in 1940. By singing simple songs of prayer over and over, the mind calms and the soul opens up. Information: 978-372-3463, grovelanducc.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Free information night for girls and parents from Fremont, Atkinson, Danville, East Hampstead, Hampstead, Kingston, Newton, Plaistow, and Sandown, 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. at Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main St., Plaistow. Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often. Information: Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care, 888-474-9686, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
An evening with bestselling author Jenna Blum, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Blum will discuss her latest book, “The Lost Family.” Her first novel, “Those Who Save Us” (2002), was a bestseller and the #1 bestselling novel in Holland in 2011. One of Oprah’s Top 30 Women Writers. Books will be available for purchase. Information: jennablum.com. Registration: mhl.org/calendar.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) information session, noon at the New Hampshire Works office, 45 South Fruit St., Concord. Directed toward year-round New Hampshire residents (including Rockingham County residents) 55+, living on limited incomes, unemployed and looking for employment. The program offers paid work assignments (20 hours a week, $7.95 per hour). Information: 603-225-3295 or 1-800-856-5525.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hill Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
An evening with “Monsterland” author Ronny LeBlanc, 6:30 p.m. at Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway (rescheduled from November). Author and TV star LeBlanc will talk about his book and share stories from his haunted hometown. Registration: derrypl.org/adult/events/7368/evening-monsterland-author-ronny-leblanc
Wednesdays through March 4
Free beginner American Sign Language (ASL) classes, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 4, at First Baptist Church, 217 Main St., Haverhill. (Classes began Jan. 15.) Information: 978-374-7491. Sign language interpretation is also provided each week during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Jan. 30, Feb. 13, April 2
Talon Club Comedy Series, 8 p.m. at Talon Club at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell. Jan. 30: headliner Carolyn Riley, Liam McGurk, Alex Giampappa, Max Schulz, Connor Sullivan. Feb. 13: headliner Dan Boulger, Jeff Koe, Mark Gallagher, Phoebe Angle, James Hamilton, Connor Sullivan. April 2: headliner Lamont Price, Chris D, Andrew Della Volpe, Brian Higginbottom, Katlin McPhee, Connor Sullivan. Tickets: general admission, $15; students, $10; tables must be purchased in sets of four and cost $60. Information: 866-722-8780, tsongascenter.com/events.php
Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21
Free weekly board game night, 6 to 11 p.m. at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. An evening of table-top games, video games and socializing. Information: creatorpult.com, meetup.com/Haverhill-TT-Gamers.
Jan. 31
25th annual Pulpit Exchange with Rabbi Robert Goldstein and Reverend Dana Allen Walsh, 6:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Service will be followed by a Mediterranean Feast, to which South Church parishioners are invited, at 7:30. Rabbi Goldstein, who started this event 27 years ago, is retiring, so it will be his final Pulpit Exchange. Rev. Walsh, of Andover’s South Church, will deliver the sermon. Information: https://southchurch.com/events/, https://southchurch.com/events/
Jan. 27-31
Candidates for the position of Salem District Schools School Board member may file at this time. A candidate must be a registered voter in Salem and may obtain sign-up papers at the Superintendent of Schools Office, 38 Geremonty Drive, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or from Kelly Bryant, School District Clerk. There is one three-year school board position to be filled at the town election on Tuesday, March 10. Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained from the town clerk’s office at the Town Office, 33 Geremonty Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Pkwy., Salem, N.H. All donors will receive a 2-week trial membership to the club as well as a gift. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor code SALEMATHLETIC. Information: Liz Kistler, liz@salemathleticclub.com.
Haverhill Preschool Resource Fair, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Haverhill High School Library, 137 Monument St. Learn about the many preschool options and resources available to families with young children in the Haverhill community. Refreshments, giveaways, books, children’s activities, vision screenings. Presented by Haverhill’s Early Learning Leadership Team.
Hot Metal Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Learn how the Linotype changed the world and about the history of the Linotype and Ludlow from museum president Frank Romano, lectures at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. See Doug Wilson’s movie “Linotype: The Film,” showings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Admission: adults, $10; students and seniors; members, free. Information: museumofprinting.org.
Community Crossroads 23rd Annual Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodbury Middle School, 206 Main St. (Route 97), Salem, N.H. (snow date: Feb. 8). Coloring contest for children preschool to grade five with cash prizes; gift baskets, sports memorabilia including Bruins hockey stick and Patriots Devin McCourty jersey. Bring a donation of a nonperishable food item to support local food pantries and receive a chance to win a special raffle item. Free admission, donations accepted at the door. Information: communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Feb. 1
Middleton Stream Team's 20th annual Winter Hike, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m., meet just south of 29 North Liberty St., Middleton, at Mundy Bridge (snow date: Feb. 8). Kids are especially welcome. Hikers will visit the remains of a 17th-century man-made dam while exploring an area of Middleton with an important history. Hikers may be walking on ice, so bring Yak-Traks or foot gear with good treads if needed. Information: middletonstreamteam.org, 978-774-1507.
Elect to Connect 2020 with the MHL Family Book Club for families with children ages 5-9, 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 99 Main St., Andover. Each month families will read a book together and meet to discuss the book with other families and do a related activity. This year’s theme focuses on books and movies through the decades. January’s decade is 1900, and the book is “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. Order and read the book together before the meeting. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Beth Kerrigan, bkerrigan@mhl.org.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry 15th annual Potter’s Bowl fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy Freshman Cafeteria, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry. Attendees pick a handcrafted pottery bowl and enjoy a dozen different soups donated from area restaurants as well as breads and desserts. Pottery wheel demonstration, 50/50 raffle, musical entertainment, photo booth, silent auction, Red Star Twirlers. Cost: adults, $40; children under 12, $15. Tickets: pottersbowl.eventbrite.com. Information: 603-432-0877, communitycaregivers.org.
Congregation Beth Israel of Andover presents eighth annual “An Evening of Sweet Indulgence…and More,” 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Ballroom, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Host Billy Costa celebrates with the best of a variety of appetizers and desserts from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries. DJ, live entertainment, raffles, silent and live auction, cash bar. Cost, general admission: $40 in advance; $45 at the door; reserved seating (advance purchase only): $45; tables of 10, $450. Information: SweetIndulgence.Info; tickets: 978-482-7945, SweetIndulgenceInfo@comcast.net.
Feb. 1 & 2
New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra “Winter Idylls and Springtime Visions” concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (concert will conclude well before Super Bowl kickoff at 6:30), at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. Featuring Anton Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony, “Romantic,” as well as music by Finzi and Haydn, all centered on nature and idyllic settings. Tickets: adults, $30; 60+ seniors, $25; students 21 and under, $8; Salem School district students, $5, available at 603-647-6476 nhpo.booktix.com.
Feb. 3, 19, 25
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Piano stylings by Rick Scalise, who has performed with Patti Page, The Mills Brothers and Connie Francis, following a brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. First Tuesday, September through December and February through April. Membership applications available at all meetings. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.
Feb. 4, 18, March 3
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration and information: mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 5, March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3
Monthly foster care information sessions at Department of Children and Families, first Wednesday of the month, at 3 Ferry St., Bradford. There is a need for foster homes in the Haverhill area to provide children a supportive and healing home during a difficult time. Information: Danielle Maloney, 978-557-2739, danielle.maloney@state.ma.us.
Feb. 5-March 11
Elect to Connect 2020: Mindful Minis, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St. , Andover. A 6-week children’s mindfulness program for 5- to 7-year-olds, introducing them to mindfulness-based tools for stress-reduction, self-management, and emotional awareness. Activities include yoga, breathing techniques, art, mindful movement, and other interactive mindfulness games. Children must sign up for all 6 weeks. Space is limited. Registration begins Saturday, Jan. 23 at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Beth Kerrigan, bkerrigan@mh.org
Thursday, Feb. 6
Deadline for Northshoremen Singing Valentine early bird rate of $60. A tuxedoed acapella quartet bearing a long-stemmed rose and personalized card will drop by loved ones’ homes, workplaces or favorite restaurants in the greater North Shore area between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and serenade unsuspecting recipients with two love songs. Prices start at $65. A major fundraiser for the barbershop chorus, which performs at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. To order, call 866-727-4988, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or order online at harmonize.com/northshoremen.
Salem, N.H., School Deliberative Session, 7 p.m. at Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. All registered Salem voters are invited to attend the first of what is intended to be an annual meeting. The School Board is proposing an operating budget for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition, attendees will hear information about the proposed Woodbury Renovation project, which will be the last school to be renovated if the article receives voter support. Citizens with questions may call the Office of the Superintendent at 893-7040.
Feb. 6-8
North Andover High School and North Andover Drama Guild present “Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday, at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St. Tickets: adults, $15; students, $10, at the door or online at actingouttheater.com.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Jr. Green Gatherings, 9:30 to 11 a.m. for children ages 4-8. The Andover Garden Club, in collaboration with the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room, hosts a book reading and related activities about nature and gardening. Contact Erin Taylor at erintaylor@erinsbotanical.com. Parents are welcome, too.
Elect to Connect 2020: Create with Light Works, 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main. St., Andover. For ages 8-12 with adult, or teens and adults on their own. Transform an ordinary glass jar or book into a glowing artwork to light up your nights. Space is limited. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at mhl.org/calendar.
Third annual “Are you smarter than a Kiwanian?” trivia night, 6:30 (doors), 7 p.m. (competition) at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., Haverhill. First-, second- and third-place prizes are $200, $100, $50. Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charities. Cash bar, light appetizers raffles. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Pre-buy a table of 10 by Feb. 7 for $275. Maximum of 10 people per team strictly adhered to. Mail checks to: Pentucket Kiwanis, P.O. Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01831 or drop off at EZ-Way Cleaners locations, 143 White St. and 139 S. Main St. in Bradford; PayPal or credit card at pentucketkiwanis.org/trivia-night.
High Divers, 8 p.m. at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Rd, North Andover. South Carolina folk-rockers. Tickets: $25. Information: 978-687-3960, crossroadsmusicseries.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Plaistow Community YMCA second annual Education Celebration, 5:30 p.m. at Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem, N.H. Keynote speaker: Katherine Underwood, a Timberlane 2005 graduate and NBC Boston 10 reporter. The Y is seeking nominations for teachers who have made exceptional impacts in the Timberlane and Sanborn Regional school districts. Nominations may be emailed to Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org. All proceeds benefit YMCA education scholarships. Tickets: $40, available online at northshoreymca.org/locations/plaistow-community-ymca.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Winter Fun with the Junior Friends, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main. St., Andover. Children ages 3 and up are invited to play games and make crafts about Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year, and winter with the Junior Friends. No registration required.
The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack, 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury. (next to the Salisbury Fire Station). Including presentation by Bill Hallet, author, historian, re-enactor, as well as CWRTM and CWRTNH member & CWRTM webmaster, on “John Brown’s Raid at Harper’s Ferry.” Free, open to all. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509; cwrtmerrimack.org
Andover’s 17th Death Café, 6:30 (socializing and refreshments), 7:30 p.m. (event), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An evening for adults of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death. Not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, nonjudgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Preregistration requested at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8451, deathcafe.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
“The Keys to Public Speaking No One Is Talking About,” 6:30 p.m. at Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Drive, Atkinson. TV host, speaker, and entrepreneur/professional coach Linda Ugelow shares tips and tricks to feel more confident, relaxed, and natural in public speaking. Free, open to public. Register at kimballlibrary.com or call 603-362-5234.
“Living with Bears,” 7 p.m. at Leach Library lower-level meeting room, 276 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist and bear project leader, Andrew Timmons, will teach attendees about bear biology and management in New Hampshire. His focus will be on the challenges of bear management, with particular attention paid to the issue of bear cultural carrying capacity and bear/human conflict avoidance and management. Free, open to all; seating limited to first 90 people. Light refreshments.
Feb. 13, 24
CPR/AED and First Aid certification courses, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. (CPR: Feb. 13, April 22; First Aid: March 11, June 11) and Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road (CPR: March 23, June 1; First Aid: Feb. 24, April 27, May 18). Cost: $55. Information/registration: aquatics director, Kristin Rodis, rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Friday, Feb. 14
Northshoremen present Singing Valentines to unsuspecting recipients, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at workplaces, homes and restaurants throughout Essex County. A tuxedoed acapella quartet bearing a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card will sing two love songs, and take a photo. Prices start at $65, $60 if ordered by Feb. 6. Major fundraiser for Northshoremen, who perform at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Call 866-727-4988, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or order online at harmonize.com/northshoremen.
Feb. 14-16
Salem High School Theatre Arts presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. All of the beloved characters and songs from the 1939 film, with additional music added for the stage version. Students are intricately involved in all aspects of production, from stage to pit orchestra to behind the scenes. Tickets: adults, $13; seniors, students and staff, $10; children under 10, $7; purchase at ssd.booktix.com/ or at the door. Information: 603-893-7069, sau57.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
North Andover Garden Club presentation, 10:30 a.m. at Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Gardening lecturer Cheryl Monroe will present “From Spring to Fall – We Cover it All.” Monroe will introduce some of the lesser-known bulbs, corms and tubers for the New England garden. Learn easy growing tips and even easier ways to overwinter plants that many gardeners think are too much work. Free, open to all. Information: northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com, northandovergardenclub.com.
Catholic Charities NH to commemorate 75th anniversary with Ice Ball, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. Special Ice Ball anniversary gala featuring cocktail reception, dinner and dancing as well as cool after-party with special drink stations and inventive desserts. An evening to honor, celebrate and thank the community of donors, partners and staff. Tickets: $175; table of 10, $1,750; available at 630-669-3030 or ccnh.org/iceball.
Feb. 19, March 25, April 22, May 27
Conversation Café events, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St. Feb. 19 topic: “We Need to Talk: Crossing the Political Divide.” The event’s organizers’ underlying objective is to encourage intentional listening as a way to increase understanding and compassion and help capitalize on what people have in common rather than what divides them. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Sunday, Feb. 23
13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run, 11 a.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. First of three Frozen Shamrock races (other two, March 1 and 8). Cost: $40; $45 post entry (if available); register online for all three for $110, and get a $10 discount; running club discount: $90. Sign up with a friend for entire series and receive a Hardman Super Bag. Custom T-shirts to the first 600 entries. Information: runthewildrover.com.
March 1
Zograf String Quartet, 2 p.m. at The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover. Celebrating the music of Beethoven, Bridge, and Brahms. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva,violin/viola; Viktoria Tchertchian,violin; Antoaneta Anguelova,violin/viola, and Ben Noyes, cello. Suggested donation : 15.
March 6
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation’s BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training for boys and girls ages 12 to 16, to take place Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, Molly Hobbs Room, 24 Village Green. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; preregistration required at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, March 15
Andover Striders/Winners’ Circle Run to the Beach 30K (“Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad Run,”) 10 a.m. at North Andover VFW, 32 Park St. (Route 125) to Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, 211 Elm St. (Route 110), Salisbury. Water at 5, 10, and 15 miles; bring your watch, as you will be timing yourself. Feel free to jump in or out at any distance. There are no awards, no entry fee, no numbers, no T-shirts, no medals, no charities, no USATF, no registration, and no race directors. Information: Dave “Icky” LaBrode, 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net.
EXHIBITS
Jan. 27-Feb. 28
NECC faculty member exhibit “Are We There Yet?”, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC adjunct art and design faculty member Dianne Pappas uses the signature materials of many of her previous works, including plaster, cement, corrugated metal, plastic, and twine. Opening reception and artist talk, 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through March 12
Essex Art Center exhibitions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 12 at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery, presents work that raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” is at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Come As You Are: American Youth,” through March 8; “Man Up! Visualizing Masculinity in 19th-Century America,” through April 5; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31; opening Feb. 1, through April 26: National Gallery of Art traveling exhibit “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950,” at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, the month of August and Dec. 24. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
Lawrence Heritage State Park / Lawrence Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 1 Jackson St. Restored boarding house with two floors of interactive exhibits tells the tale of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The Visitor Center’s Gallery and Community Room also host a wide variety of temporary exhibits, both art (usually by local artists) and historical. Information: 978-794-1655, mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Jan. 23, 24, 25, 28
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Jan. 23, 28, 30
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room), 196 Main St., North Andover. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15
Overeaters Anonymous, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Jan. 25, Feb. 8, 29, March 14
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time) every fourth Saturday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16
Overeaters Anonymous, 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Jan. 27
Senator Barry Finegold office hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact: Tom Mahoney, 617-722-1612.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: Cynthia, 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Jan. 28, Feb. 13, 27, March 10
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection and provides a thorough investigation into the new opportunities offered by the information age as well as traditional personal presentation skills. Different topic every week. Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required online at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Call 978-374-2390 to register.
Andover Health Division Senior Center Clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at Ballardvale Church, 23 Clark Road. Mini-clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (Feb. 12, March 11) (except October) at Andover Commons, 30 Railroad St., and 1 to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays (Jan. 27, Feb. 24) (except October) at Frye Circle, 256 N. Main St. No appointments necessary. Information: andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services-Center-at-Punchard.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) Wednesdays at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Jan. 30, Feb. 13, 27
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. alternate Thursdays in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 27
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. For native speakers who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or those would like to expose their children to different languages and cultures at an early age. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Feb. 4, 18, March 3, 17
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Feb. 5, 19, March 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents.
Friday, Feb. 7
Rep. Tram Nguyen office hours, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact: Diane Reimer, 978-771-3992 .
Feb. 13, 27, March 12, 26
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? Refreshments.
Feb. 14, March 12, April 9
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. second Thursdays (in February the group will meet Friday, Feb. 14) at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Feb. 19, March 18, April 15
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. third Wednesday at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Feb. 21, March 20, April 17
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. third Fridays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Feb. 27, March 26
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
ONGOING
Community Action Inc. Adult Learning Center offers free adult learning classes, 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, at 3 Washington Square, Haverhill. Courses are open to area residents over the age of 16 who are not currently attending school; no income requirements. High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) classes are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes are offered two to three days a week. A Career Pathways program helps refresh reading, writing, math and communication skills and helps prepare individuals for college or a job training program. Information: 978-373-1971.
Snow Angels is a program that includes Boy Scout and adult volunteers who will shovel snow for Haverhill seniors needing assistance. Seniors can call 311, and representatives will relay the info to the Snow Angels.
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.