COMMUNITY CALENDAR

EVENTS
Sunday, Feb. 16
21st annual Frost Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Alexander Carr Playground, 28 Pierce Ave., Derry. Petting zoo, bonfire, ice sculptures, sledding (bring your own sleds), puppet show, food trucks, cookie decorating, games, live music, Derry Fire Department and its fire truck, characters from “Frozen.” Also, Silly Solutions will be twisting balloons and painting faces. Free. Information: facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Frost-Festival-Derry-NH-1060396184088254/
The Andover Islamic Center and the Immigration Working Group of Greater Andover Indivisible invite new voters to Voting 101, noon to 1 p.m. at Andover Islamic Center, 204 Andover St., Suite 201. This event introduces new citizens and young, first-time voters to the voting process, voters’ rights and upcoming local, state and federal elections. The 2020 Census will also be discussed.
Salem High School Theatre Arts presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. All of the beloved characters and songs from the 1939 film, with additional music added for the stage version. Students are intricately involved in all aspects of production, from stage to pit orchestra to behind the scenes. Tickets: adults, $13; seniors, students and staff, $10; children under 10, $7; purchase at ssd.booktix.com/ or at the door. Information: 603-893-7069, sau57.org.
Through March 15
13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Haverhill Public Library Children’s Room, 99 Main St. The library will collect new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons. Information: libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
Monday, Feb. 17
Free Stroke Awareness Workshop, 11 a.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. In collaboration with the Harvard Medical School Stroke Force. Learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke and what to do to minimize your risk. Question- and-answer session follows. Free for all; registration required. Information: Cara Green, 978-685-3541, ext.434; cgreen@mvymca.org; mvymca.org.
Entertainer Phil Cosgrove performs, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Public invited. Information: 978-685-2220, info@methuenvillage.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Make@MHL: Intro to 3D Design with Tinkercad, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Reference Desk, First Floor, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Tinkercad is a free online design program. Attendees should have familiarity with basic computer functions and a sense of what 3D printing is. Designs printed will be available later in the week. Register online at mhl.org/calendar or by calling 978-623-8430.
Free Chair Yoga Class, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Public invited to participate. Information: 978-685-2220, info@methuenvillage.com.
Honeybee Colony Collapse Disorder discussion, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Georgetown Peabody Public Library, 2 Maple St. The Garden Friends of Georgetown present Gretal’s Bees’ sole owner and slave, who will also discuss other problems facing honeybees. Gretal has been keeping hives, anywhere from 43 now down to 10, for the past 44 years. Find out and ask questions about bees. Refreshments.
Feb. 18-21
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill Road, Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact YMCA aquatics directors Dan Burke (Andover/North Andover) at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Jessica Murray (Lawrence) at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Feb. 18 & 25
Fish On Andover! 2020: Fishing the North Shore and Beyond, third of four-week seminar series, 6 to 7 p.m. (fishing videos), 7 to 9 p.m. (seminar), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Door prizes. Final session: Joe Gugino & Matt Zimmerman, of the Why Knot Fishing Group. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 18, March 3, 17
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration and information: mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 19, 25, 26, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Feb. 19, March 25, April 22, May 27
Conversation Café events, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St. Feb. 19 topic: “We Need to Talk: Crossing the Political Divide.” Organizers’ underlying objective is to encourage intentional listening as a way to increase understanding and compassion and help capitalize on what people have in common rather than what divides them. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 20
“Close Encounters,” 2 to 3 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Get to know two Andover women – Abby Locke Thomson and June Carmichael Fitzgerald. One wore hoop skirts; the other joined the WAVES. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Merrimack Valley Quilting Guild monthly meeting/UFO auction, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Northern Essex Community College Technology Building, Room 103B, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill (handicap accessible). Come early to view all items for auction. Refreshments are available. New members are encouraged to come and join in on all activities. Guests are welcome to attend, $5 guest fee. Saturday's workshop, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 22: MVQ member Maggie Judd will present a workshop of both hand and machine applique. Cost: members, $10; nonmembers, $20. Information: mvquilters.org/wordpress.
Friday, Feb. 21
Signup deadline for Lunch & Learn for Professionals: Understanding the Family Transition through Diagnosis of Dementia, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. With Maureen O’Connor, PsyD, associate director of the BUADC Education Core. This discussion will help professionals understand this emotional journey and provide insight into how to help. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to 978-685-2220 or bhaydon@methuenvillage.com.
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation’s Kids Indoor Soccer, for boys and girls ages 3 to 6, to take place from 9 a.m. to noon five Saturdays from March 1 to 29, at Pelham Elementary School gymnasium, 61 Marsh Road. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, sneakers, shin guards (required) and bring a water bottle. Teams are a mix of boys and girls; space is limited. Open to residents and nonresidents. Cost: $35. Registration forms are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
The Knights of Columbus Council #9058 to host Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. Appointments strongly recommended; with an appointment, you can use “Rapid Pass” and speed your way through the donation process. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org. For information on this drive, contact John Cussen at 603-329-5207.
Feb. 21, 28, March 6, 13
Free weekly board game night, 6 to 11 p.m. at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. An evening of table-top games, video games and socializing. Information: creatorpult.com, meetup.com/Haverhill-TT-Gamers.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Merrimack River Valley Chapter Trout Unlimited 18th Annual Fly Fish New Hampshire Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 South Mammoth Road, Manchester, N.H. Featuring seminars on fly fishing in New Hampshire and the tri-state area; 45 exhibitors, including local fly shops, fishing guides, custom fly rod builders, and fly tiers from around New England. Information: merrimacktu.org/fly-fish-new-hampshire-show-2020/
Friends of Memorial Hall Library 2019-20 Concert Series presents “An Afternoon of Swingin’ American Songbook Selections” with Eric Baldwin and Friends, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register online at mhl.org/calendar or by calling 978-623-8430.
140th George Washington Birthday Dinner buffet, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. Menu includes roasted turkey breast, baked ham and baked haddock carving stations. Guests are invited to tour the sanctuary to view “The Resurrection” stained glass window by John LaFarge. Tickets: adults, $18 ($20 at the door); children 6-12, $8; under 6, free; available at the church office (978-687-1240) and Sundays following 10 a.m. worship.
Groveland and Georgetown historical societies and the Friends of Veasey invite everyone to celebrate Mardi Gras from 4 to 8 p.m. at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland. This event will feature live jazz, a costume contest, dancing, food, raffles, games, crafts and prizes. Cost: Adults, $10; children 12 years and under, free.
Sacred Hearts Parish fourth annual Community Partnership Fundraising Pasta Dinner and Raffle, 5 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Hearts School Auditorium, 18 S. Chestnut, Bradford. Pasta dinner, salad, dessert and beverages; proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales and raffle baskets will assist adult day health center Sarah’s Place. Tickets: $10; family, $25; may be purchased after all masses or at the door.
Haverhill Sons of Italy pasta and meatball dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Church, 120 Bellevue Ave. Meal, to benefit the Sons of Italy softball team, includes pasta, meatballs, salad and bread; chef is 2019 Sons of Italy meatball contest winner. Admission, at the door: $5; children ages 5 to 10, $3; children 4 and under, free. Event includes 50/50 raffle and door prize raffle; tickets: $1 each; six for $5; 12 for $10.
Feb. 22 & 29
Dads and Donuts, for ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Healthy Heart Month Fitness Series – Yoga with Alexis, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Haverhill YMCA and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 22: Family Zumba with Amy; Feb. 29: Defend with Andrea. Free. Registration: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/healthy-heart-month-fitness-series-5138966
Sunday, Feb. 23
13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run, 11 a.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. First of three Frozen Shamrock races (other two, March 1 and 8). Cost: $40; $45 post entry (if available); register online for all three for $110, and get a $10 discount; running club discount: $90. Sign up with a friend for entire series and receive a Hardman Super Bag. Custom T-shirts to the first 600 entries. Information: runthewildrover.com.
“Private Devotion” performed by Convivium Musicum, 4 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 33 Central St., Andover. Renaissance music choir, directed by Michael Barrett, will feature the repertoire of religious and secular compositions of the English Tudor era, including those by Byrd, Lassus and Sweelinck. Reception to follow. Cost: $25; seniors and students, $15. Information: Barbara Bruns, 978-475-0529.
Feb. 24, March 11, 23, April 27
CPR/AED and First Aid certification courses, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. (CPR: Feb. 13, April 22; First Aid: March 11, June 11) and Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road (CPR: March 23, June 1; First Aid: Feb. 24, April 27, May 18). Cost: $55. Information/registration: aquatics director, Kristin Rodis, rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Addison Gallery Tour: “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950” with Allison Kemmerer, 11 a.m. to noon; meet in the lobby of the Addison Gallery of American Art, on the campus of Andover’s Phillips Academy. Works from the formative first decade of photographer Gordon Parks’s 60-year career. Free, registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 25 & April 9
Free weight loss surgery information sessions, 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 25, and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Parkland Medical Center, Kropp Boardroom, 1 Parkland Drive, Derry. With Parkland Medical Center’s Martin Walko, MD, general and bariatric surgeon, and bariatrics coordinator Sarah Leahy. Patients will have the opportunity to learn about the risks of obesity, hear detailed descriptions of surgical options, and meet the bariatric surgery team. Register with Leahy, 603-421-2264 or online at parklandmedicalcenter.com/calendar.
Feb. 26, March 4, 11, 18
Ashes-to-Go, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., downtown Andover. An annual tradition, South Church will be in downtown Andover on Ash Wednesday with an offer to administer ashes to people heading to the train or grabbing their morning cup of coffee. Information: 978-475-0321.
Lawrence Elks Lodge #65 annual Lenten fish fry, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 652 Andover St. Starting on Ash Wednesday, continuing every Friday through the Lenten season. Menu choices: fried or baked haddock, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and roll and butter.Cost: $12; chowder, $4; extra sides $3.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Psychic Laser Coaching: An Evening of Messages & Guidance with Michael Gerrish & Cheryl Richardson, 7 p.m. at Circles of Wisdom, 386 Merrimack St., Suite 1A, Methuen. Life coach Cheryl Richardson and her husband, psychotherapist and intuitive Michael Gerrish, will offer intuitive readings and coaching strategies to help participants upgrade their lives. Cost: $35. Information: 978-474-8010, circlesofwisdom.com/workshops/events-workshops/
Feb. 27-April 9
Lahey Oncology at Parkland Medical Center offers Bereavement Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. for six Thursdays, in Suite 101 of Lahey Oncology, 6 Tsienneto Road, Derry. This support group offers individuals grieving the loss of a spouse emotional and educational support to enhance coping strategies and provide a safe place to mourn, while sharing their grief with others who have also experienced the death of a loved one. Information: Barbara Umansky at 603-537-2060.
Friday, Feb. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S. Main St., Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tupelo Music Hall presents Marcia Ball, with Sonny Landreth, 8 p.m. at 10 A St., Derry. Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist – the official 2018 Texas State Musician – will give a special performance with virtuoso slide guitarist and bandleader Sonny Landreth. Tickets: $35-$40, available online at tupelohalllondonderry.com or by calling 603-437-5100.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Haverhill Lions Club comedy night fundraiser 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. (appetizers and cash bar), 8 p.m. (show), at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81-83 Essex St., Haverhill. 18-and-over event featuring Bright Humor's Caroline Cooke as MC. Supports Lions Club charities and blindness research. Raffle drawing after the show. Tickets: $25, available at the door, by calling 978-902-1984, emailing karenbona2015@yahoo.com or online at haverhilllionsclub.org.
Sunday, March 1
Nomination deadline for YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Tribute to Women, luncheon to take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. The YWCA is seeking women who have made a difference in their work and community. Send nominations to: YWCA, Attention: Jeanne Osborn, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840 or go online to ywcanema.org and follow the Tribute tab. Information: josborn@ywcanema.org or call 978-687-0331, ext. 1045.
Application postmark deadline for Merrimack Valley Credit Union $1,000 college scholarships: Marketing Department, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 500 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. MVCU will award 15 students in the Merrimack Valley and South Shore regions with $1,000 college scholarships, two to credit union members, 13 will be open to any high school senior attending a school within the field of membership. Information and application form: mvcu.com/scholarship.
Zograf String Quartet, 2 p.m. at The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover. Celebrating the music of Beethoven, Bridge, and Brahms. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva,violin/viola; Viktoria Tchertchian,violin; Antoaneta Anguelova,violin/viola, and Ben Noyes, cello. Suggested donation : $15.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sandown Garden Club open house, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Cheryl Cravino of Hosta Amour will speak about a Shabby Chic Garden. The garden club will hold monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Tuesday, March 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. History buff Joe Bella a will share his special interest in the actress Thelma Todd. He has collected hundreds of photos of the comedienne and movie star from her start in Lawrence to her death in 1935 at age 29. The talk takes place following a brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. Members are reminded that annual dues will collected on March 3. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.
Meet the Candidates, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Sponsored by the Trustees of the Plaistow Public Library. Moderated panel discussion with audience Q&A for candidates for local office to meet the voters and discuss the future of Plaistow town government. Candidates are requested to RSVP to Library Trustee Chair Jim Peck at trustees@plaistowlibrary.com.
March 4-April 8
Guitar lessons for boys and girls ages 8-13, 5 to 5:45 p.m. six Wednesdays from March 4 to April 8, at Crossroads Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. No experience necessary. Participants must bring acoustic and/or electric guitar; optional equipment includes guitar strap, clip-on guitar tuner, guitar pick, and folding music stand. Lessons include learning cords, strumming and proper technique. Space is limited. Contact Pelham Parks office (6 Village Green, 603-635-2721) Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 or register online at pelhamweb.com/pelham-parks-and-recreation/pages/guitar-lessons-start-in-march.
March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3
Monthly foster care information sessions at Department of Children and Families, first Wednesday of the month, at 3 Ferry St., Bradford. There is a need for foster homes in the Haverhill area. Information: Danielle Maloney, 978-557-2739, danielle.maloney@state.ma.us.
Friday, March 6
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation’s BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training for boys and girls ages 12 to 16, to take place Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, Molly Hobbs Room, 24 Village Green. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; preregistration required at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Orangetheory Fundraiser for first-ever Habitat for Humanity build in Andover (on Lupine Road), “All Out for Habitat,” 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Orangetheory, 35 Independence Way, Danvers (Liberty Tree Mall) or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Orangetheory, 265 Main St., North Reading. All skill levels welcome. Cost: $36; information/registration: 978-475-0321, southchurch.com/OTF.
Saturday, March 7
CPR/First Aid Certification for Teens and Adults, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Cost: $50, cash or check (made out to Plaistow Public Library) due prior to class start to hold your spot. Information: 603-382-6011.
Atkinson Lions Club Chicken Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Menu, created by Ron LeBlanc, former owner and chef of Sawyer's Restaurant in Plaistow, includes boneless chicken tenders topped with Supreme sauce, green beans almondine, tossed salad, ice cream with chocolate sauce, coffee and iced tea. Cost: adults, $10; seniors (65+), $8; children under 12, $5. Take-out available.
Haverhill Rotary Bocce Ball Bash, 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St. (Route 110). Tournament to host 32 teams of four, to benefit area charitable organizations. No experience necessary. Registration: $50 per member (team, $200), includes Italian buffet; bocce; one raffle ticket; first, second and third prizes and Rotary contribution; guests: $25 covers food and contribution. Flyers and registration forms are available at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. and facebook.com/RotaryofHaverhillMA/. To reserve a spot, contact Megan Shea at 978-828-0439, msheama@verizon.net. Checks can be mailed to: Haverhill Rotary, P.O. Box 808, Haverhill, MA 01831.
March 14
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill annual celebration, 6 p.m. at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill. The event, which raises money to support various programs for club members, will include cocktails, generous stationary fare, dessert, live and silent auctions, seated programming, dueling pianos and dancing. Tickets: $100 before March 1; $120 thereafter. For sponsorship information, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171. ext. 102 or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Sunday, March 15
Andover Striders/Winners’ Circle Run to the Beach 30K (“Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad Run,”) 10 a.m. at North Andover VFW, 32 Park St. (Route 125) to Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, 211 Elm St. (Route 110), Salisbury. Water at 5, 10, and 15 miles; bring your watch, as you will be timing yourself. Feel free to jump in or out at any distance. There are no awards, no entry fee, no numbers, no T-shirts, no medals, no charities, no USATF, no registration, and no race directors. Information: Dave “Icky” LaBrode, 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Tuesday, March 17
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Acoustic guitar soloist Chris Carter will honor St. Patrick’s Day with a program of his favorite Irish tunes. His 31 years of guitar playing includes performances at hotels, country clubs and restaurants.
The talk takes place following a brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. Members are reminded that annual dues will collected on March 3. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.Wednesday, March 18
Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce to host third annual Interview Challenge, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Eliot St., Haverhill. Information: melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Committee Event: 11th annual Health Fair, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem (N.H.) High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Local health and businesses showcased, displays on school programs/groups, donations for 68 Hours of Hunger, networking, raffles and prizes, live demonstrations. No admission fee; nonperishable food donations accepted. Exhibitors (members, $50 for 6-foot table with linen; nonmembers, $100; register at gschamber.com.
Friday, March 20
Reservation deadline for Jungle Fever: The Auction, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, to take place Saturday, April 4, at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and features cocktails/appetizers and silent auction, three-course dinner with wine, and live auction. Tickets: $200; table of 10, $1,700; Raffle tickets ($5,000 prize, available for purchase by calling 978-683-2747), $100. Preferred payment method: checks payable to Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence; mail to Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water St., Lawrence, MA 01841. To donate items, learn about ads and sponsorship opportunities, or for other information, email Sarah Hogue at shogue@lawrencebgc.com.
Saturday, March 21
Registered Haverhill Democrats (who will be 16 by Feb. 15) to caucus at 10:30 a.m. (registration: 10 a.m.) at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. The purpose of the caucus is to elect 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention on May 30 at the Tsongas Center, to cast votes for their preferred Democratic U.S. Senate candidates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus. Information: Bill Cox, Haverhill Democratic City Committee chairman, 978-374-6297.
March 25, April 15, May 20
Health care information sessions, 5:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College’s Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence. Learn about various health programs offered at the associate degree (including business management: healthcare practice, nursing associate degree, radiologic technology) and certificate level, including community health worker, dental assisting, medical billing and medical coding. Information: Linda Comeau at lcomeau@necc.mass.edu.
Thursday, April 2
Talon Club Comedy Series, 8 p.m. at Talon Club at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell. Headliner: Lamont Price; Chris D, Andrew Della Volpe, Brian Higginbottom, Katlin McPhee, and Connor Sullivan. Tickets: general admission, $15; students, $10; tables must be purchased in sets of four and cost $60. Information: 866-722-8780, tsongascenter.com/events.php
Friday, April 3
River Bards Poetry Series, 7 to 9 p.m., at HCMedia, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. New series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings. Family-friendly event open to the public; free coffee and cookies. First poet of the series is Amesbury resident Zara Raab, who grew up in rural Mendocino County as a fifth-generation Californian. Haverhill High School’s Reservoir Writers literary club, led by River Bard member Cody Kucker, will be featured Friday, May 1; Ipswich’s Blaine Hebbel will be featured Friday, June 1. Information: Erin Padilla, erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Saturday, May 2
Application postmark deadline for Nashua Area Artists’ Association 2020 Scholarships, at NAAA, P.O. Box 70, Nashua, NH 03061. Residents of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts are invited to apply for one of two scholarships: the Nashua Area Artists’ Association Scholarship, $1,000, and the John and Marilyn Sienkiewicz Scholarship, $750. Qualified applicants must be graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to and will be enrolled in college full time, with a focus in the arts. Find applications and requirements online at nashuaarts.org/programs/scholarships/. Questions: Jayson Gleneck, scholarship chairperson, at NAAAEastShow@gmail.com.
Children’s Heart Foundation 2020 New England Congenital Heart Walk, 9 a.m. at Boston Common Band Stand, 139 Tremont St. Congenital heart defects are the most commonly occurring and deadliest birth defects. Goal for this walk is $100,000 to support the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects. Information: childrensheartfoundation.org.
Fourth annual Kentucky Derby Gala, 5 to 10 p.m. (Derby viewing starts at 6:30) at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. Celebrating the 146th Run for the Roses. Entertainment by Dan Sky. Mystery balloons, cash bar, mint juleps, Southern fare full buffet. Prizes for best Derby hat and attire. Tickets: $60; purchase online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or by calling 978-835-1565 or 978-994-1854. Racehorse sponsors receive two free tickets, free mint juleps and business advertising opportunities.
EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 28
NECC faculty member exhibit “Are We There Yet?”, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC adjunct art and design faculty member Dianne Pappas uses the signature materials of many of her previous works, including plaster, cement, corrugated metal, plastic, and twine. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through March 12
Essex Art Center exhibitions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 12 at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery, presents work that raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” is at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Come As You Are: American Youth,” through March 8; “Man Up! Visualizing Masculinity in 19th-Century America,” through April 5; National Gallery of Art traveling exhibit “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950,” through April 26; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31; at Phillips Academy’s Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, the month of August and Dec. 24. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
Lawrence Heritage State Park / Lawrence Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 1 Jackson St. Restored boarding house with two floors of interactive exhibits tells the tale of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The Visitor Center’s Gallery and Community Room also host a wide variety of temporary exhibits, both art (usually by local artists) and historical. Information: 978-794-1655, mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8
Overeaters Anonymous, 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Feb. 18, 20, 22, 23
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry; and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held and . Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Feb. 18, 20, 25, 27
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room), 196 Main St., North Andover. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Feb. 18, 25, March 3, 10
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: Cynthia, 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Feb. 18, March 3, 17
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 11
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Call 978-374-2390 to register.
Needle Crafters club informal gathering, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kimball Library, 15 Academy Ave., Atkinson. For anyone working on knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or other needlework projects or who wishes to start one. Bring your own supplies. Free, Atkinson residence not required, but registration requested at 603-362-5234.
Andover Health Division Senior Center Clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at Ballardvale Church, 23 Clark Road. Mini-clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (March 11, April 8, May 13) (except October) at Andover Commons, 30 Railroad St., and 1 to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays (Feb. 24, March 24) (except October) at Frye Circle, 256 N. Main St. No appointments necessary. Information: andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services-Center-at-Punchard.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) Wednesdays at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Feb. 19, March 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents.
Feb. 20, March 19, April 16
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. third Thursday at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Feb. 21, 28, March 7, 14
Craft, paint and color meetup, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kimball Library, 15 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Come unwind, de-stress and create, drop in for half an hour or remain for the entire session. Bring your own materials, including canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books. Free, Atkinson residence not required, but registration requested at 603-362-5234.
Feb. 21, March 20, April 17
Musical Mornings with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. third Fridays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Feb. 22, 29, March 7
Overeaters Anonymous, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Feb. 22, March 21, April 18
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. third Saturday (February meeting is fourth Saturday) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 24, March 2, 9, 16
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon Mondays (library is closed Feb. 17) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Feb. 25, March 10, 24, April 14
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection. Different topic every week. Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required online at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? Refreshments.
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. alternate Thursdays in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Feb. 27, March 26, April 30
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Feb. 28, March 27, April 10
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. For native speakers who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or those would like to expose their children to different languages and cultures at an early age. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
March 2, April 6, May 4
Sandown Garden Club monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
March 10, April 14, May 12
Genealogy Roundtable monthly meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Derry Public Library, downstairs meeting room, 64 E. Broadway. Everyone welcome, regardless of level of experience. Meetings are informal and allow members to discuss research.
March 11, 18 & 19
Community Action Inc. first-time homebuyer education classes for area residents, 6 to 9 p.m., Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford. A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative-approved certificate is awarded after completion. Cost: $60 per household; no income requirements. Information: Richard Lynch, 978-373-1971; Susan Collins, 978-317-8998.
March 12, April 9, May 14
Discover Your Past Genealogy Club, 9:30 to 11 a.m., second Thursday of the month at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Everyone is welcome, whether just getting started or have been researching your family for years. Most meetings will have a predetermined topic to discuss. Participants will learn from and help each other. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.Writers Group, 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. second Thursdays (in February the group will meet Friday, Feb. 14) at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
April 14, June 9, Aug. 11
Memorial Hall Library Pub Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m. at Pub Trivia at Andolini’s, 19 Essex St., Andover. Second Tuesday every other month. Bring a team and all of your favorite facts. $50 cash prize to the winning team, courtesy of the Friends of MHL. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org.
ONGOING
Community Action Inc. Adult Learning Center offers free adult learning classes, 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, at 3 Washington Square, Haverhill. Courses are open to area residents over the age of 16 who are not currently attending school; no income requirements. High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) classes are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes are offered two to three days a week. A Career Pathways program helps refresh reading, writing, math and communication skills and helps prepare individuals for college or a job training program. Information: 978-373-1971.
Snow Angels is a program that includes Boy Scout and adult volunteers who will shovel snow for Haverhill seniors needing assistance. Seniors can call 311, and representatives will relay the info to the Snow Angels.
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.