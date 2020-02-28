COMMUNITY CALENDAR

EVENTS
Friday, Feb. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S. Main St., Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tupelo Music Hall presents Marcia Ball, with Sonny Landreth, 8 p.m. at 10 A St., Derry. Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist – the official 2018 Texas State Musician – will give a special performance with virtuoso slide guitarist and bandleader Sonny Landreth. Tickets: $35-$40, available online at tupelohalllondonderry.com or by calling 603-437-5100.
Through March 15
13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Haverhill Public Library Children’s Room, 99 Main St. The library will collect new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons. Information: libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
Through March 18
Applications for Haverhill Senior Baseball 2020 season (mid-April through the end of July): available online at haverhillseniorbaseball.com. There will be a division for players age 13, and one for players ages 14 to 15, open anyone living in the Haverhill or southern New Hampshire areas. Mail completed applications to P.O. Box 5202, Bradford, MA 01835, along with a check or money order for $180 per player. Signups will also take place at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Feb. 29 and March 7, and at Papa Gino’s, 782 River St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11 and 18. Space is limited, depending on coaches. For more information, contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
Through March 28
Elect to Connect 2020 with the new monthly MHL Family Book Club for families with children ages 5-9, at Andover’s Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St. Each month families will read a book together and meet to discuss the book with other families and do a related activity. Order and read the monthly selection together before the meeting on Saturday, March 28, at 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme focuses on books and movies through the decades. March’s decade is the 1920s, and the book is “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Margery Williams Bianco. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Questions? Email Beth Kerrigan at bkerrigan@mhl.org.
Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20
Lawrence Elks Lodge #65 annual Lenten fish fry, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 652 Andover St. Starting on Ash Wednesday, continuing every Friday through the Lenten season. Menu choices: fried or baked haddock, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and roll and butter. Cost: $12; chowder, $4; extra sides $3.
Free weekly board game night, 6 to 11 p.m. at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. An evening of table-top games, video games and socializing. Information: creatorpult.com, meetup.com/Haverhill-TT-Gamers.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Healthy Heart Month Fitness Series – Defend with Andrea (final session), 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Haverhill YMCA and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free. Registration: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/healthy-heart-month-fitness-series-5138966.
Rare Disease Day painting fundraiser to benefit SDS Alliance, 2 to 5 p.m. at Painting with a Twist,10 High St., North Andover. Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome is an inherited rare disease that affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas, and skeletal system. There is currently no cure. No experience necessary to create a 16-by-20-inch canvas masterpiece in this instructor-led paint class. Refreshments available; participants may bring their own beverages. Participants who would like to bring young kids are asked to email host Eszter Hars at curesds@gmail.com. Cost: $55; register online at sdsalliance.org/paint, or call 978-258-4204 or email studio306@paintingwithatwist.com.
North Parish Unitarian Evening of Art & Wine, 4 to 7 p.m. at North Parish Universalist Church of North Andover, 190 Academy Road, Old Center. Peruse the works of local artists while enjoying wine tasting, appetizers and desserts. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door. All proceeds benefit the North Parish Church and its mission. Information: North Parish, 978-687-7948.
Haverhill Lions Club comedy night fundraiser 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. (appetizers and cash bar), 8 p.m. (show), at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81-83 Essex St., Haverhill. 18-and-over event featuring Bright Humor’s Caroline Cooke as MC. Supports Lions Club charities and blindness research. Raffle drawing after the show. Tickets: $25, available at the door, by calling 978-902-1984, emailing karenbona2015@yahoo.com or online at haverhilllionsclub.org.
Feb. 29, March 21, April 16
“Upstairs, Downstairs tour,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Tour through the 200-year-old Amos Blanchard House, including not just the period rooms, but also through the private “off-limits” areas, including third-floor rooms where collection items are stored. Learn about the history and architectural details of the house and stories of the Blanchard family and the other residents of the house. Limited to 2-10 guests. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/upstairs-downstairs.
Sunday, March 1
Nomination deadline for YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Tribute to Women, luncheon to take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. The YWCA is seeking women who have made a difference in their work and community. Send nominations to: YWCA, Attention: Jeanne Osborn, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840 or go online to ywcanema.org and follow the Tribute tab. Information: josborn@ywcanema.org or call 978-687-0331, ext. 1045.
Application postmark deadline for Merrimack Valley Credit Union $1,000 college scholarships: Marketing Department, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 500 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. MVCU will award 15 students in the Merrimack Valley and South Shore regions with $1,000 college scholarships, two to credit union members, 13 will be open to any high school senior attending a school within the field of membership. Information and application form: mvcu.com/scholarship.
Zograf String Quartet, 2 p.m. at The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover. Celebrating the music of Beethoven, Bridge, and Brahms. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva,violin/viola; Viktoria Tchertchian,violin; Antoaneta Anguelova,violin/viola, and Ben Noyes, cello. Suggested donation : $15.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sandown Garden Club open house, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Cheryl Cravino of Hosta Amour will speak about a Shabby Chic Garden. The garden club will hold monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Office hours for State Rep. Frank Moran, D-17th Essex District, 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: Aaron Soroa, 978-404-1311.
Tuesday, March 3
Andover Garden Club to present advice on pruning woody plants, 10 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Overseer of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society and Lifetime Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will discuss the science behind when, how and why to prune woody plants and point out which plants can be pruned by a home gardener and which require the services of a professional. The public is invited to the meeting, which begins with social time and refreshments, followed by a brief business meeting and the program; a $10 donation is requested. Information: Andovergardenclub.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types — especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. History buff Joe Bella a will share his special interest in the actress Thelma Todd. He has collected hundreds of photos of the comedienne and movie star from her start in Lawrence to her death in 1935 at age 29. Talk follows brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. Members are reminded that annual dues will collected at this meeting. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.
Meet the Candidates, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Sponsored by the Trustees of the Plaistow Public Library. Moderated panel discussion with audience Q&A for candidates for local office to meet the voters and discuss the future of Plaistow town government. Candidates are requested to RSVP to Library Trustee Chair Jim Peck at trustees@plaistowlibrary.com.
Wednesday, March 4
Friends’ Concert Series: “Marching In!” in celebration of Women’s History Month, 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Andover resident Jessica McCormack, soprano, and pianist Cathy Meyer, minister of music at Andover’s South Church, will discuss and perform selected works honoring Western classical female composers from the 17th century through today. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Public input sought for North Andover Historical Society’s repurposing of Caroline Stevens Rogers building, 6 p.m. at NAHS main hall, 153 Academy Road. The public is invited to an open forum to discuss the reinvention of the former building housing the Museum of Printing and Merrimack Textile Museum. A capital campaign has begun to raise funds for this project and renovations have started. Refreshments. Information: 978-686-4035, northandoverhistoricalsociety.org.
“Bessie's Story: Watching the lights go out,” 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. An inspiring story about a charming, brave chocolate Lab who gradually loses her eyesight. The author leads the reader from the unexpected diagnosis of terminal blindness for his beloved 4-year-old pet through the two-and-a-half year transition to sightlessness. In the process, Bessie unwittingly becomes an expert mentor and teacher for the high-wire act of growing older with grace and optimism.Information: 603-432-6140. Registration: derrypl.org/node/7457/register.
Courageous Conversations: “The Color of Law,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Elizabeth Herbin Triant, assistant professor of history, UMass Lowell, will facilitate a discussion of the book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” by Richard Rothstein. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
March 4-April 8
Guitar lessons for boys and girls ages 8-13, 5 to 5:45 p.m. six Wednesdays from March 4 to April 8, at Crossroads Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. No experience necessary. Participants must bring acoustic and/or electric guitar; optional equipment includes guitar strap, clip-on guitar tuner, guitar pick, and folding music stand. Lessons include learning cords, strumming and proper technique. Space is limited. Contact Pelham Parks office (6 Village Green, 603-635-2721) Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 or register online at pelhamweb.com/pelham-parks-and-recreation/pages/guitar-lessons-start-in-march.
March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3
Monthly foster care information sessions at Department of Children and Families, first Wednesday of the month, at 3 Ferry St., Bradford. There is a need for foster homes in the Haverhill area. Information: Danielle Maloney, 978-557-2739, danielle.maloney@state.ma.us.
Thursday, March 5
The White Fund presents “From Theory to Practice: Teaching For a More Just World,” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College’s Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence. Harvard University Afro-Latinx scholar Lorgia García-Peña, PhD will discuss ways to teach more inclusively, in celebration of International Women’s Day. Free and open to all. For additional information on García-Peña or the White Fund Lecture Series, contact Analuz Garcia at agarcia@necc.mass.edu.
Reading Buddies – Big Buddies orientation, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Plaistow Library, 85 Main St. The Reading Buddies Program is a program that allows younger children in grades K-2 an opportunity to practice their literacy skills with a T/Tween volunteer in a fun relaxed atmosphere at the library. It is a great opportunity to practice fluency, strengthen reading skills, improve comprehension and gain confidence. Volunteers needed. Advance registration required: plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
“Maximize Your Style!” 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Uncommon Threads upscale resale shop, 60 Island St., Lawrence. Styling event to benefit Uncommon Threads, a women’s empowerment program. Presentations include “Top 5 Secrets to Design your Closet!,” “Conscientious Spending: 5 Ways to Maximize/Minimize your impact!” “Closet Staples: The Top 5 must-haves to Maximize your wardrobe!” Refreshments, raffles, prizes. RSVP to uncommonthreads.org/events/
Stuffed Animal Sleepover for kids 3-6, 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Kids can wear their PJs and bring one of their stuffed animals to a storytime. They can leave their stuffed animals behind for an overnight sleepover party at the library. The stuffed animals can be picked up the next day in the Children’s Room. A video of the animals’ sleepover adventures will be posted online for all to enjoy. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
An Evening with Authors Peter Swanson & Paul Tremblay, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Swanson is the author of six novels, including “The Kind Worth Killing,” winner of the New England Society Book Award; “Her Every Fear,” an NPR book of the year; and his most recent, “Eight Perfect Murders.” Paul Tremblay is the author of the novels “The Cabin at the End of the World,” “Disappearance at Devil’s Rock” and “A Head Full of Ghosts.” He is currently on the board of directors for the Shirley Jackson Awards. Copies of their books will be available courtesy of the Andover Bookstore. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
March 5 & 18
Northern Essex Registry of Deeds Office Hours, noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Memorial Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Staff from the Northern Essex Registry of Deeds will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and retrieve documents. Information: Janice Phillips, 978-557-1900, ext. 1921; Janice.Phillips@sec.state.ma.us.
Friday, March 6
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation’s BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training for boys and girls ages 12 to 16, to take place Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, Molly Hobbs Room, 24 Village Green. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; preregistration required at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Friday Film: “Pavarotti,” 1 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Directed by Ron Howard (running time: 115 minutes). Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Friday Flicks: “Knives Out,” 1 to 3 p.m. at Plaistow Library, 85 Main St. Free movie on the big screen, Surround Sound and popcorn. With Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer; PG-13. Registration: plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
Elect to Connect 2020 (Digital Detox): National Day of Unplugging, 5 to 8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library Reference Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Fun activities for people of all ages; craft projects, puzzles, board games and, of course, reading books and magazines. All public computers will be off during this no-tech event. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Orangetheory Fundraiser for first-ever Habitat for Humanity build in Andover (on Lupine Road), “All Out for Habitat,” 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Orangetheory, 35 Independence Way, Danvers (Liberty Tree Mall) or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Orangetheory, 265 Main St., North Reading. All skill levels welcome. Cost: $36; information/registration: 978-475-0321, southchurch.com/OTF.
Saturday, March 7
CPR/First Aid Certification for Teens and Adults, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Cost: $50, cash or check (made out to Plaistow Public Library) due prior to class start to hold your spot. Information: 603-382-6011, info@plaistowlibrary.com; registration: plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
Atkinson Lions Club Chicken Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Menu, created by Ron LeBlanc, former owner and chef of Sawyer’s Restaurant in Plaistow, includes boneless chicken tenders topped with Supreme sauce, green beans almondine, tossed salad, ice cream with chocolate sauce, coffee and iced tea. Cost: adults, $10; seniors (65+), $8; children under 12, $5. Take-out available.
Haverhill Rotary Bocce Ball Bash, 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St. (Route 110). Tournament to host 32 teams of four, to benefit area charitable organizations. No experience necessary. Registration: $50 per member (team, $200), includes Italian buffet; bocce; one raffle ticket; first, second and third prizes and Rotary contribution; guests: $25 covers food and contribution. Flyers and registration forms are available at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. and facebook.com/RotaryofHaverhillMA/. To reserve a spot, contact Megan Shea at 978-828-0439, msheama@verizon.net. Checks can be mailed to: Haverhill Rotary, P.O. Box 808, Haverhill, MA 01831.
Sunday, March 8
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends’ Concert Series: The Kelly Girls, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Four-piece all-female band returns to MHL for another rousing concert of Celtic music around St. Patrick’s Day and during Women’s History Month. They play traditional, contemporary and original Celtic tunes, ballads, folk and pub songs on fiddle, banjo, bodhran, tin whistle, flute, ukulele, harmonica, bouzouki, guitar and mandolin. Registration required: mhl.org/calendar.
Tuesday, March 10
Elect to Connect 2020 (Digital Detox): Silent Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Enjoy a quiet, tech-free zone. Based on Silent Book Clubs as reported by NPR, participants come with a book or magazine, and will read between a bell at 7 p.m. and a bell at 8 p.m. People are welcome to chat with each other at that time. Chairs and tables will be set up; anyone who prefers to sit on the floor may feel free to bring something. Information: Kimberly Lynn, klynn@mhl.org.
"21st Century Retirement Strategies" with Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Plaistow Library, 85 Main St. Michael Daneau, Joe Delano and Alyson Quinnelly of Merrimack Valley Retirement & Investment Services will discuss how to determine when the time to retire is right, maximize your next egg, check your portfolio, create a Social Security strategy, build a retirement income stream and look beyond the money. Information: 603-382-6011, info@plaistowlibrary.com; registration: plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
Andover Democratic Town Committee Caucus, 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Memorial Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: Pam Poindexter, 978-828-2067.
March 10-13
Merrimack Valley YMCA Lifeguard Certification Course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, to meet the needs of college and private school students during March break. Participants must be 16 years old. Cost: members, $300; community, $375. Information, Dan Burke, 978-685-3541, ext. 417. dburke@mvymca.org; mvymca.org.
Wednesday, March 11
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Way, Haverhill. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Elect to Connect 2020: “Pain Explained/Explain Pain,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eric Hayford, PT, DPT, will cover modern models of pain management and how to provide the treatment essentials for overcoming pain and returning to normal life. Hayford received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Franklin Pierce University and has extensive experience working in the rehabilitative spectrum. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack meeting, 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury (next to the Salisbury Fire Station). This meeting will include a presentation by Doug Stewart, “Unimpressed with the Address” (the story behind his great-great-grandfather’s scathing review of the Gettysburg Address). Free, anyone with an interest in America’s Civil War is invited. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509, cwrtmerrimack.org.
March 11, 23, April 27
CPR/AED and First Aid certification courses, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road (First Aid: Feb. 24, April 27, May 18; CPR: March 23, June 1) and Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. (First Aid: March 11, June 11; CPR: April 22). Cost: $55. Information/registration: aquatics director, Kristin Rodis, rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Thursday, March 12
Elect to Connect 2020: “The Healing Mind: Meditation in Motion” Documentary Screening, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Tai Chi and Qigong are centuries-old martial art forms. The short documentary explores how the practice of these ancient forms of movement with their focus on mindfulness are helping seriously ill patients, with particular benefit for many of the side-effects associated with fibromyalgia, arthritis and cancer treatments. The filmmaker, Andover resident Betsey Beaven will give a demo, and provide an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Explore your Family's Roots! – genealogy for kids ages 6-10, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Presented by the New Hampshire Historical Society, the workshop, will introduce kids to genealogy basics like creating a family tree, researching family records, and preserving family memories. Irish step dancers from Murray Academy will be on hand from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Information: 603-382-6011, info@plaistowlibrary.com; registration: plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
Andover Seed Library Lecture Series: “Learning to Love Poison Ivy & Why Native Trees Matter,” 7 to 8:45 p.m. at at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Cathy Harragian of Organic Garden Design will discuss ways to safely remove poison ivy, and Andover resident Marc Fournier, Andover’s former deputy director of Public Works & Highway Superintendent, now arborist/horticulturist at The Trustees of Reservations’ Mytoi Japanese Garden, will discuss why it’s important to plant native trees and shrubs in your home landscape. Door prizes; pick up seeds and catalogues. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Reference Desk, 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Saturday, March 14
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buzz Durkin’s Karate School, 2 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Knights of Columbus to host corned beef dinner to benefit Holy Angels Food Pantry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road, Plaistow. St. Patrick's Day Irish boiled dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, turnips, desserts and refreshments. Hot dogs will be available as an alternative. There will be an Irish Step exhibition by Murray Academy of Irish Dance, and there will be Irish music, several raffles for Irish theme baskets and gift items, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets, for sale at the door: adults, $10; kids, $5; family max, $30. Take-out meals available.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill annual celebration, 6 p.m. at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill. The event, which raises money to support various programs for club members, will include cocktails, generous stationary fare, dessert, live and silent auctions, seated programming, dueling pianos and dancing. Tickets: $100 before March 1; $120 thereafter. For sponsorship information, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171. ext. 102 or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Sunday, March 15
Andover Striders/Winners’ Circle Run to the Beach 30K (“Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad Run,”) 10 a.m. at North Andover VFW, 32 Park St. (Route 125) to Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, 211 Elm St. (Route 110), Salisbury. Water at 5, 10, and 15 miles; bring your watch, as you will be timing yourself. Feel free to jump in or out at any distance. There are no awards, no entry fee, no numbers, no T-shirts, no medals, no charities, no USATF, no registration, and no race directors. Information: Dave “Icky” LaBrode, 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Monday, March 16
Andover WECAN Environmental Forum, 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. State and local officials will discuss local environmental issues. Participants include Sen. Barry Finegold, Rep. Tram Nguyen, select board chair, Laura Gregory, and Andover sustainability coordinator, Joyce Losick-Yang. Information: Mary Pritchard, pritchard.me@gmail.com
Tuesday, March 17
Exchange Club 19th annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, 7:30 a.m. at DiBurro’s 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill. In memory of longtime club member Rick Barry, the event will feature traditional Irish music, bagpipes, scratch ticket giveaway and lucky shamrock contest. Tickets: $40, available online at haverhillexchangeclub.com.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Acoustic guitar soloist Chris Carter will honor St. Patrick’s Day with a program of his favorite Irish tunes. His 31 years of guitar playing includes performances at hotels, country clubs and restaurants. Talk follows brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, March 18
Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce to host third annual Interview Challenge, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Eliot St., Haverhill. Information: melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Committee Event: 11th annual Health Fair, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem (N.H.) High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Local health and businesses showcased, displays on school programs/groups, donations for 68 Hours of Hunger, networking, raffles and prizes, live demonstrations. No admission fee; nonperishable food donations accepted. Exhibitors (members, $50 for 6-foot table with linen; nonmembers, $100; register at gschamber.com.
Timberlane Adult Education Program: Aromatherapy & Intuition Class, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Learn to support your pineal gland using essential oils, breath, sound, meditation, tuning forks, and singing bowl, to stimulate your third Eye Chakra for clarity and intuition, with techniques for quality sleep and well-being. Cost: $25, includes therapeutic-grade oil blend and gemstone to take home. Registration information: 603-382-0464, HealthUp@comcast.net, HealingBalance.net.
Thursday, March 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m. at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Merrimack College Sakowich Center, Turnpike St., North Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Andover Seed Library Lecture Series: “Gardener’s Guide to Native & Invasive Plants,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Native plants are low maintenance, support wildlife, and many are edible. Nancy Pau, wildlife biologist at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, will share some of the best native plants for New England gardens. and will also touch on local invasive plants and how to control them. Door prizes; pick up seeds and catalogues. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Reference Desk, 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org
Friday, March 20
Reservation deadline for Jungle Fever: The Auction, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, to take place Saturday, April 4, at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Ward Hill. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and features cocktails/appetizers and silent auction, three-course dinner with wine, and live auction. Tickets: $200; table of 10, $1,700; Raffle tickets ($5,000 prize, available for purchase by calling 978-683-2747), $100. Preferred payment method: checks payable to Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence; mail to Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water St., Lawrence, MA 01841. To donate items, learn about ads and sponsorship opportunities, or for other information, email Sarah Hogue at shogue@lawrencebgc.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road, Derry. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, March 21
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Registered Haverhill Democrats (who are 16 years old as of Feb. 15) to caucus at 10:30 a.m. (registration: 10 a.m.) at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. The purpose of the caucus is to elect 28 delegates and 28 alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention on May 30 at the Tsongas Center, to cast votes for their preferred Democratic U.S. Senate candidates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus. Information: Bill Cox, Haverhill Democratic City Committee chairman, 978-374-6297.
Tuesday, March 23
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane, Kingston. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
March 23 & 27
Digital Detox Book Discussion: “Digital Minimalism,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. “Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World,” by Cal Newport is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and USA Today bestseller. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Kim Lynn, 978-623-8412, klynn@mhl.org, calnewport.com.
Tuesday, March 24
Addison Gallery Tour: “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves, Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” 11 a.m. to noon, meet in the lobby of the Addison Gallery of American Art, on the campus of Phillips Academy, 180 Main St. Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead a tour and discussion of the exhibit, which examines the history and persistent impacts of the 19th-century European American relationship with the natural world. Registration is required at mhl.org/calendar.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Andover Town House, 20 Main St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
March 25, April 15, May 20
Health care information sessions, 5:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College’s Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center, 414 Common St., Lawrence. Learn about various health programs offered at the associate degree (including business management: healthcare practice, nursing associate degree, radiologic technology) and certificate level, including community health worker, dental assisting, medical billing and medical coding. Information: Linda Comeau at lcomeau@necc.mass.edu.
March 25, April 22, May 27
Conversation Café events, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St. Feb. 19 topic: “We Need to Talk: Crossing the Political Divide.” Organizers’ underlying objective is to encourage intentional listening as a way to increase understanding and compassion and help capitalize on what people have in common rather than what divides them. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Thursday, March 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, March 27
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Pipe Dream Brewing, 49 Harvey Road, Londonderry. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, March 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St., Hampstead. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patriot Nissan, 93 South Broadway, Salem, N.H. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Andover Seed Library Lecture Series: “Andover Gardens! In the Backyard, Front Yard, Containers & Community Gardens,” 10 to 11:30 a.m. Get a head start on this year’s garden. A panel of some of Andover’s most experienced backyard gardeners will share their successes and failures and answer questions. Plenty of ready-to-go seed packets and 2020 garden catalogs. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Reference Desk, 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Monday, March 30
Annual “Spring Into Action” Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Senior Center, 120R Main St. Event includes two keynote addresses; free health screenings; chair massages and exhibits by medical organizations, local merchants and senior living communities. Healthy and nutritious luncheon dishes will be available at reasonable prices (any profit from food sales will fund future Senior Center programs). Free shuttle to and from the fair; advance reservations required, may be made at the Senior Center or by telephone. Information: Lya Morse, lmorse@northandoverma.gov, 978-688-9560.
Tuesday, March 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, April 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 12 Main St., Pelham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Derry VFW Post 1617, 18 Railroad Ave. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Talon Club Comedy Series, 8 p.m. at Talon Club at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell. Headliner: Lamont Price; Chris D, Andrew Della Volpe, Brian Higginbottom, Katlin McPhee, and Connor Sullivan. Tickets: general admission, $15; students, $10; tables must be purchased in sets of four and cost $60. Information: 866-722-8780, tsongascenter.com/events.php
Friday, April 3
River Bards Poetry Series, 7 to 9 p.m., at HCMedia, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. New series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings. Family-friendly event open to the public; free coffee and cookies. First poet of the series is Amesbury resident Zara Raab, who grew up in rural Mendocino County as a fifth-generation Californian. Haverhill High School’s Reservoir Writers literary club, led by River Bard member Cody Kucker, will be featured Friday, May 1; Ipswich’s Blaine Hebbel will be featured Friday, June 1. Information: Erin Padilla, erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
New England Vintage Fishing Tackle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 .m. at Tewksbury / Andover Holiday Inn, 4 Highwood Drive, Tewksbury. Presented by the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club, one of the largest vintage tackle shows in New England, featuring freshwater and saltwater vintage fishing gear including lures, rods, reels, decoys, flies, bobbers, tackle boxes. Collectors from Maine to New York will be there with their old tackle and to answer any questions about old fishing tackle. Author Steve Woit will be signing copies of his book, “Fly Fishing Treasures.” Admission: $5. Information: nflcc.org.
April 6
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Masonic Hall Haverhill, 111 Merrimack St.. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
April 9
Free weight loss surgery information session, 6 to 7 p.m. at Parkland Medical Center, Kropp Boardroom, 1 Parkland Drive, Derry. With Parkland Medical Center’s Martin Walko, MD, general and bariatric surgeon, and bariatrics coordinator Sarah Leahy. Patients will have the opportunity to learn about the risks of obesity, hear detailed descriptions of surgical options, and meet the bariatric surgery team. Register with Leahy, 603-421-2264 or online at parklandmedicalcenter.com/calendar.
Saturday, May 2
Application postmark deadline for Nashua Area Artists’ Association 2020 Scholarships, at NAAA, P.O. Box 70, Nashua, NH 03061. Residents of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts are invited to apply for one of two scholarships: the Nashua Area Artists’ Association Scholarship, $1,000, and the John and Marilyn Sienkiewicz Scholarship, $750. Qualified applicants must be graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to and will be enrolled in college full time, with a focus in the arts. Find applications and requirements online at nashuaarts.org/programs/scholarships/. Questions: Jayson Gleneck, scholarship chairperson, at NAAAEastShow@gmail.com.
Children’s Heart Foundation 2020 New England Congenital Heart Walk, 9 a.m. at Boston Common Band Stand, 139 Tremont St. Congenital heart defects are the most commonly occurring and deadliest birth defects. Goal for this walk is $100,000 to support the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects. Information: childrensheartfoundation.org.
Fourth annual Kentucky Derby Gala, 5 to 10 p.m. (Derby viewing starts at 6:30) at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. Celebrating the 146th Run for the Roses. Entertainment by Dan Sky. Mystery balloons, cash bar, mint juleps, Southern fare full buffet. Prizes for best Derby hat and attire. Tickets: $60; purchase online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or by calling 978-835-1565 or 978-994-1854. Racehorse sponsors receive two free tickets, free mint juleps and business advertising opportunities.
EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 28
NECC faculty member exhibit “Are We There Yet?”, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC adjunct art and design faculty member Dianne Pappas uses the signature materials of many of her previous works, including plaster, cement, corrugated metal, plastic, and twine. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through March 12
Essex Art Center exhibitions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 12 at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery, presents work that raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” is at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Come As You Are: American Youth,” through March 8; “Man Up! Visualizing Masculinity in 19th-Century America,” through April 5; National Gallery of Art traveling exhibit “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950,” through April 26; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31; at Phillips Academy’s Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, the month of August and Dec. 24. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
March 2-April 3
NECC alumnus graphic art exhibit, “Effigies and Transformations: A Digital Art Show” by Vaughn Abbott of Newburyport, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Reception and artist’s talk, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
Lawrence Heritage State Park / Lawrence Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 1 Jackson St. Restored boarding house with two floors of interactive exhibits tells the tale of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The Visitor Center’s Gallery and Community Room also host a wide variety of temporary exhibits, both art (usually by local artists) and historical. Information: 978-794-1655, mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Feb. 28, 29, March 3, 5
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire; 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Thursdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry; 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Feb. 28, March 27, April 10
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. For native speakers who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or those would like to expose their children to different languages and cultures at an early age. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Feb. 29, March 7, 14, 21
Overeaters Anonymous, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Feb. 29, March 14, 28, April 11
Dads and Donuts, for ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
March 1, 8, 15, 22
Overeaters Anonymous, 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
March 2, 9, 16, 23
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
March 2, April 6, May 4
Sandown Garden Club monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
March 3, 5, 10, 12
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room), 196 Main St., North Andover. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
March 3, 10, 17, 24
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: Cynthia, 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
March 3, 17, 31, April 14
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every other Wednesday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration and information: mhl.org/calendar.
March 3, 17, April 7, 21
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
March 4, 11, 18, 25
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Call 978-374-2390 to register.
Needle Crafters club informal gathering, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kimball Library, 15 Academy Ave., Atkinson. For anyone working on knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or other needlework projects or who wishes to start one. Bring your own supplies. Free, Atkinson residence not required, but registration requested at 603-362-5234.
Andover Health Division Senior Center Clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at Ballardvale Church, 23 Clark Road. Mini-clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (March 11, April 8, May 13) (except October) at Andover Commons, 30 Railroad St., and 1 to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays (March 23, April 27, May 25) (except October) at Frye Circle, 256 N. Main St. No appointments necessary. Information: andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services-Center-at-Punchard.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) Wednesdays at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
March 4, 18, April 1, 15
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents.
March 7, 14, 21, 28
Craft, paint and color meetup, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays at Kimball Library, 15 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Come unwind, de-stress and create, drop in for half an hour or remain for the entire session. Bring your own materials, including canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books. Free, Atkinson residence not required, but registration requested at 603-362-5234.
March 10, 24, April 14, 28
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection. Different topic every week. Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required online at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
March 10, April 14, May 12
Genealogy Roundtable monthly meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Derry Public Library, downstairs meeting room, 64 E. Broadway. Everyone welcome, regardless of level of experience. Meetings are informal and allow members to discuss research.
March 11, 18 & 19
Community Action Inc. first-time homebuyer education classes for area residents, 6 to 9 p.m., Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford. A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative-approved certificate is awarded after completion. Cost: $60 per household; no income requirements. Information: Richard Lynch, 978-373-1971; Susan Collins, 978-317-8998.
March 12, 26, April 9, 23
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. alternate Thursdays in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? Refreshments.
March 12, April 9, May 14
Discover Your Past Genealogy Club, 9:30 to 11 a.m., second Thursday of the month at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Everyone is welcome, whether just getting started or have been researching your family for years. Most meetings will have a predetermined topic to discuss. Participants will learn from and help each other. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.Writers Group, 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. second Thursdays at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
March 19, April 16, May 21
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. third Thursdays at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
March 20, April 17, May 15
Musical Mornings with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. third Fridays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
March 26, April 30, May 28
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
April 14, June 9, Aug. 11
Memorial Hall Library Pub Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m. at Pub Trivia at Andolini’s, 19 Essex St., Andover. Second Tuesday every other month. Bring a team and all of your favorite facts. $50 cash prize to the winning team, courtesy of the Friends of MHL. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org.
ONGOING
Community Action Inc. Adult Learning Center offers free adult learning classes, 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, at 3 Washington Square, Haverhill. Courses are open to area residents over the age of 16 who are not currently attending school; no income requirements. High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) classes are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes are offered two to three days a week. A Career Pathways program helps refresh reading, writing, math and communication skills and helps prepare individuals for college or a job training program. Information: 978-373-1971.
Snow Angels is a program that includes Boy Scout and adult volunteers who will shovel snow for Haverhill seniors needing assistance. Seniors can call 311, and representatives will relay the info to the Snow Angels.
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.