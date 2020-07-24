Saturday, July 25
VIRTUAL POETRY IN OPERA WORKSHOP, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Join Guerilla Opera, Boston’s premiere ensemble for new opera works for an interactive poetry-writing workshop inspired by libretti from its most exciting repertoire. Each session will feature samples from different productions. Participants will create their own poetry through engaging writing exercises that connect with the cultural realities of our contemporary society. Workshop led by Guerilla Opera’s director of engagement programs, dramaturg and teaching artist Brenda Huggins. Sponsored by Haverhill Public Library. For more information, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
July 25 & Aug. 8
RICO BARR & THE JUMP 'N' JIVE REVIEW, Seashell Stage, Hampton Beach, N.H., 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
Monday, July 27
VIRTUAL PROGRAM: WIT AND WISDOM: HUMOR IN 19TH-CENTURY NEW ENGLAND, 7 p.m. In the 19th century community members would compose and read aloud homegrown, handwritten literary "newspapers" full of keen verbal wit. These "newspapers" were common in villages across Northern New England and revealed the hopes, fears, humor and surprisingly daring behavior of our forebearers. Hosted by the Rodgers Memorial Library. Registration is required to receive a link to the program, at rodgerslibrary.org.Monday, Aug. 3
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GREATER HAVERHILL GOLF TOURNAMENT, Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. New for 2020: staggered tee times, online silent auction, to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic;18 holes, creative course contests. Golfers must sign up as foursomes and choose a tee time on the registration page at bgchaverhill.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. Cost: $800/foursome.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
VIRTUAL HYPNOSIS PRESENTATION, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Informative and fun presentation on alternative healing, focusing mainly on hypnosis, but also covering Reiki and EFT (tapping). Presented by Andy Morris of A Better Life Hypnosis & Reiki. Sponsored by Haverhill Public Library. For more information, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
DEMENTIA FRIENDS VIRTUAL INFORMATION, 1 to 2:15 p.m. While not a formal training, this free session is appropriate for a wide range of community members and will cover the five key messages everyone should know about dementia. Everyone who attends is asked to commit to a dementia-friendly action as part of becoming a Dementia Friend. Emily Kearns, the facilitator of the Dementia Dialogues group at Memorial Hall Library will run the session. Email Kearns at emilykearns18@gmail.com to sign up and receive the Zoom link.
VIRTUAL SCREENING OF 'SUPPRESSED: THE FIGHT TO VOTE,' via Zoom, 7 to 8 p.m. The 35-minute documentary by Robert Greenwald, about the 2018 election in Georgia, will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Caroline Cole of the Andover/North Andover League of Women Voters and is a collaboration of Memorial Hall Library, Courageous Conversations, and the League of Women Voters of Andover/North Andover. Registration is required at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=446649; the link will be sent to registered participants the day of the event. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451; straina@mhl.org.
Friday, Aug. 7
RICO BARR TRIO, The Loft, 1140 Osgood St, North Andover, 8 to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GREATER HAVERHILL 2020 ANNUAL CELEBRATION, 7 to 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Live-streamed event will showcase the important work the club has done over the past year to serve the youth of Haverhill. Featuring live & silent auctions, presentations & performances. Sponsorships available. Contact Melissa deFriesse, director of development, at mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102. Guests who previously purchased tickets to this event, originally scheduled on March 14, will be contacted by a club representative.
Thursday, Aug. 20
GREATER HAVERHILL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S THE LONGEST TABLE this year will feature Pop Up Longest Tables in people’s front yards. The planning committee will be soliciting swag bag items in July and August. For more information, contact Melissa Seavey, at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Aug. 21-26
GREATER HAVERHILL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THIRD ANNUAL RESTAURANT WEEK. Participation cost is free for chamber members, $100 for nonmembers. For more information, visit haverhillsrestaurantweek.com; register at haverhillma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5138988.
Saturday, Aug. 22
SIXTH ANNUAL BLUES FESTIVAL, Londonderry Commons, corner of and Pillsbury roads, Londonderry, noon to 4 p.m. Featuring Adam McMahon Blues Band, Larry Dougher Blues Band, Dr. Harp’s All Veteran Blues Band. Free. Proceeds to benefit Combat Vets Organization. For more information, visit combatvetnhv1.org and combatvets52.com/