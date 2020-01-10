COMMUNITY CALENDAR

EVENTS
Friday, Jan. 10
Essex Art Center opening reception for "Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost," 5 to 7 p.m. at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. Shows, running through March 12, include “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost,” at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; and “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, which features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through Jan. 23
Application deadline for Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill for no-cost home repair assistance on Annual Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 26. Applicants must own and have occupied home for at least two years, meet federal HUD low-income guidelines and live in Greater Haverhill. Call 978-469-0800 or email RTHaverhill@outlook.com.
Through Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children’s, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. The bingo board is for all ages and includes activities that younger children can do with parents, as well as teens and adults on their own. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Jan. 10 & 14
Submission deadlines for citizen petitions for warrant articles requiring a bond for the Feb. 6 Salem, New Hampshire, School District’s Annual District Deliberative Session, 5 p.m. (Jan. 14 for warrant articles not requiring a bond). Any citizen may submit a petition, which must be signed by 25 registered voters of the Town of Salem. Petitions may be submitted to the office of the Superintendent of Schools, 38 Geremonty Drive, any workday, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The deliberative sessions will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Information: 603-893-7040.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Typographic Ephemera Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill (snow date, Jan. 18). The museum recently acquired the Schappler Typographical Ephemera collection, encompassing 11,000 rare items ranging from promotional ephemera, to correspondence with typographic designers, making it one of the most compete collections of 20th-century worldwide typographic development and promotion. Admission: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Baby Brunch for families with children 12 months and younger, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Join other families with children 1 year and under to make connections and find out about what the library has to offer its littlest customers. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
DiZoglio to Host Kennedy for Haverhill meet-and-greet, 2 to 3 p.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, Essex Street. U.S. Congressman Joe Kennedy III, D-Newton, is running to serve Massachusetts in the United States Senate. Information: Diana@DianaDiZoglio.com.
Jennifer Kimball with Duke Levine and Sonny Barbato in concert, 8 p.m. at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. Boston-based singer/songwriter and harmony aerialist. Tickets: $20, available online at crossroadsmusicseries.org/ or at the door.
Monday, Jan. 13
The American Legion Post 27 monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry. All members welcome. The Legion hall is also available to hold functions. Information: Trish, 603-437-6613 between 1 and 5 p.m.
Jan. 13-22
Girls and parents are invited to free Girl Scout information nights in Derry, 6 to 7 p.m. at these Derry elementary schools: Jan. 13, East Derry, 18 Dubeau Drive; Jan. 15, Barka, 21 East Gate Road; Jan. 16 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) Grinnell, 6 Grinnell Road; Jan. 22, South Range, 1 Drury Lane. Girl Scouting offers hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop life skills. Information: Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care, 888-474-9686, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Parent to Parent: “Dear Evan Hansen,” 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A discussion of “Dear Evan Hansen,” the novelization of the hit musical, for teens in grades 6-12 and their parents/caregivers. School Library Journal suggests the book for readers in grades 7 and up and writes, “Evan’s angst-ridden, often wry narrative is spot on for older teens, and explores the ideas of finding your community and contributing to it.” Information: Anna/Renata, 978-623-8432, ya@mhl.org.
New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus open auditions, 6:30 to 7 p.m. (rehearsal follows) at First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester, N.H. Adult men (18+) — gay, straight (gay-friendly), or adults who identify as male — who enjoy singing in four-part men’s TTBB harmony are invited to audition for Spring 2020 Concert Series in May. $50 seasonal membership dues are requested; tuxedo required for concerts. NHGMC also welcomes volunteers (women and men) on its support staff. Information: nhgmc.com.
Jan. 14, 28
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection. Different topic every week – Jan. 14: Self/Transferable Skills – Reinvention Is Possible; Jan. 28: Developing A Resume – What are recruiters looking for? Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required, visit mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Homestead Act explained, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Representatives from the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds Office will assist in filling out and filing the Declaration of Homestead and answer questions concerning homesteads. Free and open to the public. Participants who register in advance will receive a complimentary copy of their deed on the day of the seminar. Registration: Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella, 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets from Jan. 1 to 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
"The Simplified Life: How to Be More With Less," 7 p.m. at Nevins Memorial Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen. Organizing and productivity coach Eileen Kelly Reed demonstrates how transforming your surroundings and life with better systems, flow and functionality can transform your overall life. Register at nevinslibrary.org; information: Kirsten, 978-686-4080 ext. 12, kunderwood@nevinslibrary.org.
Jan. 15, 22, Feb. 3, 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets from Jan. 1 to 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 15-Feb. 19
Growing Through Grief, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks, at a location to be disclosed on registration. Grieving the death of a loved one is universal; how each of us grieves is a unique experience. This group, open to all, offers emotional and educational support. Registration required; call Lu Bonanno, Beacon Hospice, at 978-837-3333 or email lucille.bonanno@amedisys.com.
Jan. 15-March 4
Free beginner American Sign Language (ASL) classes, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays for eight weeks (through March 4), at First Baptist Church, 217 Main St., Haverhill. Information: 978-374-7491. Sign language interpretation is also provided each week during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Thursday, Jan. 16
STEM Storytime for ages 6-8, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Registration required. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
"ADHD: What it Means and How to Help/Support your Child/Teen," 6 to 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Registration required. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
"Selling on eBay," 6 to 8 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Co-sponsored by Haverhill COA. For the selling hobbyist or the serious entrepreneur, from research to shipping. Learn how to create a professional listing. Conducted by Robbin Levin, eBay community influencer, who was trained and certified by eBay University as an eBay education coach, bringing current and continued education for online selling on eBay and beyond. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, 7 p.m. at MVPC offices, 160 Main St., Haverhill. The agenda includes updates on the commission activities. Information: Nancy Lavallee, 978-374-0519, nlavallee@mvpc.org.
“Get Organized in the New Year,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library’s Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Learn decluttering and organizing techniques from professional organizer Marilyn Cruickshank. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation to host public hearing on proposed reconstruction of Route 108 at Route 110 intersection, 7 p.m. in City Council chambers, City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Project no. is 608761. Purpose is to provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the project. Project inquiries may also be emailed to dot.feedback.highway@state.ma.us. In case of inclement weather, hearing cancellation announcements will be posted at massdot.state.ma.us/Highway/
Friday, Jan. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets from Jan. 1 to 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Derry Police Department Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road. All presenting blood donors will receive a free Dunkin' Donuts coffee and donuts, pizza, Lindt chocolates and commemorative long-sleeve shirt while supplies last. Save time with RapidPass. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org, or use the Blood Donor App and enter sponsor code: DERRYPOLICE.
Free screening of indie crime film by Methuen resident, 6 p.m. at the Worcester Pop-Up at JMAC, 20 Franklin St., Worcester. Methuen High School alum Colin Langford wrote and directed the film, which offers a unique depiction of the criminal world by exploring dynamics of trauma, loss, love, severance and the role of privilege in our society, filmed on location in Methuen, Lawrence, Salisbury and Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Colin Langford, 978-888-1515.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat service, 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this musical celebration of freedom and faith, which is presented by the synagogue in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and rabbinic intern Jennifer Stevens will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate, as well as the Temple Emanu-El Choir, Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir, and the Bradford Christian Academy High School Choir. Oneg Shabbat (social hour) to follow. Information: Nancy LaFleur, 978-373-3861; TempleEmanu-El.org.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Islamic Society of Greater Haverhill, 36 Amesbury Road, Haverhill. As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets from Jan. 1 to 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Atkinson Lions to host Italian Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Menu includes chicken Parmesan, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread and butter, coffee, juice and dessert. Cost: adults, $9; children under 12, $5. Take-out available.
Jan. 18 & 19
Move for the Movement: A Dance Celebration to Benefit the American Cancer Society, two shows per day, at noon and 6 p.m., featuring 10 and nine schools and companies respectively, at J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road. A noncompetitive dance exhibition that brings together dancers and choreographers from around New England to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Tickets: $15. Information and reservations: move4tm.org.
Martin Luther King Day
13th annual MLK Jr. Day Unity Celebration, "Sustaining the Legend," 11 a.m. at Andover Baptist Church, 7 Central St. With speaker author and entrepreneur Kevin D. Johnson, from Atlanta, Ga., and performing artists Andover Baptist Church Unity Choir, Andover High School Chamber Choir, Cantor Idan Irelander and the Choral Majority. Information:
Jan. 20, Feb. 13, 24
CPR/AED and First Aid certification courses, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. (CPR: Jan. 6, Feb. 13, April 22; First Aid: March 11, June 11) and Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road (CPR: March 23, June 1; First Aid: Jan. 20, Feb. 24, April 27, May 18). Cost: $55. Information/registration: aquatics director, Kristin Rodis, rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Jan. 21, Feb. 4, 18, March 3
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration and informaton: mhl.org/calendar.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Firemans Relief Center (Relief’s In), 1 Market St., Lawrence. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
College of Older Learners Winter/Spring Seminar Showcase, 2 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, Hartleb Technology Center, Room 103B, NECC, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill. Meet instructors, hear about their classes and register for classes of interest. Most classes are $35. Information and list of classes: necc.mass.edu/engage/community-educational-programs/college-older-learners/
Salem, N.H. School Board to hold information session regarding proposed Woodbury School renovation, 7 p.m. in the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. School board members and administrators will be joined by Lance Whitehead and Jay Doherty of Lavallee/Brensinger Architects and will provide a historical perspective of the Facilities Master Plan and details for the upcoming comprehensive, including costs and efforts to mitigate tax impacts. Information: 603-893-7040.
Jan. 22-31
Candidates for the position of Salem District Schools School Board member may file at this time. A candidate must be a registered voter in Salem and may obtain sign-up papers at the Superintendent of Schools Office, 38 Geremonty Drive, any work day Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or from Kelly Bryant, School District Clerk. There is one three-year school board position to be filled at the town election on Tuesday, March 10. The incumbent school board member whose term expires is Bernard H. Campbell. Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained from the town clerk’s office at the Town Office, 33 Geremonty Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Parish Hall, 12 Main St., Pelham. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Robbie Burns Night Eve, 5 to 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. (Snow date: Jan. 25). In planning stages. A celebration of almost all things Scottish, including Robbie Burns' poetry, perhaps some Scottish food, whisky sampling, Scottish dance, kilts, history of tartans. Looking for poet/Scottish culture expert to act as emcee. Registration required. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
Saturday, Jan. 25
German Pot Roast Dinner for college scholarships, 5 to 6:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover. Authentic German pot roast (sauerbraten), homemade egg noodles (spaetzle), red cabbage (rotkraut), applesauce, bratwurst and sauerkraut, drinks and desserts assortments. Adults $15; children 12 and under, $5. All proceeds to benefit college scholarships for members of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence. Seventy-eight scholarships totaling $57,000 have been donated since 2013. Scholarship details: westparishchurch.org/scholarships.
Sunday, Jan. 26
“To Kill a Mockingbird” screening and discussion, 12:30 p.m. (registration); 1 to 5 p.m. (screening and discussion), at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry. Part of “Lights, Camera, Civics,” a multi-year statewide program designed to foster multi-generational conversations with the public on law, justice, and civics. Free and open to the public; pre-registration required, contact Dina Michael Chaitowitz at dinacivics@gmail.com. Information: nhhumanities.org.
Summer Opportunities Fair, noon to 3 p.m., at The Snyder Center, Phillips Academy Campus, 180 Main St., Andover. Representatives from more than 100 summer programs for middle and high school students will be present to talk with interested students and their families. Free, no registration required; sponsored by the Parents of Students of Phillips Academy. Information: pspaandover.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
An evening with bestselling author Jenna Blum, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Blum will discuss her latest book, “The Lost Family.” Her first novel, “Those Who Save Us” (2002), was a bestseller and the #1 bestselling novel in Holland in 2011. One of Oprah’s Top 30 Women Writers. Books will be available for purchase. Information: jennablum.com. Registration: mhl.org/calendar.
Jan. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hill Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 30, Feb. 13, April 2
Talon Club Comedy Series, 8 p.m. at Talon Club at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell. Jan. 30: headliner Carolyn Riley, Liam McGurk, Alex Giampappa, Max Schulz, Connor Sullivan. Feb. 13: headliner Dan Boulger, Jeff Koe, Mark Gallagher, Phoebe Angle, James Hamilton, Connor Sullivan. April 2: headliner Lamont Price, Chris D, Andrew Della Volpe, Brian Higginbottom, Katlin McPhee, Connor Sullivan. Tickets: general admission, $15; students, $10; tables must be purchased in sets of four and cost $60. Information: 866-722-8780, tsongascenter.com/events.php
Saturday, Feb. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Pkwy., Salem N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Congregation Beth Israel of Andover presents“An Evening of Sweet Indulgence…and More,” 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Ballroom, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Host Billy Costa from KISS108FM celebrates the event’s eighth anniversary with the best of a variety of appetizers and desserts from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries. DJ, live entertainment, raffles, silent and live auction, cash bar. Cost, general admission: $40 in advance; $45 at the door; reserved seating (advance purchase only): $45; tables of 10, $450. Information: SweetIndulgence.Info; tickets: 978-482-7945, SweetIndulgenceInfo@comcast.net.
Sunday, Feb. 23
13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run, 11 a.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. First of three Frozen Shamrock races (other two, March 1 and 8). Cost: $40; $45 post entry (if available); register online for all three for $110, and get a $10 discount; running club discount: $90. Sign up with a friend for entire series and receive a Hardman Super Bag. Custom T-shirts to the first 600 entries. Information: runthewildrover.com.
EXHIBITS
Through Jan. 20
“Peace” poster exhibition, at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Created by various artists, for various organizations, in several countries, over the last 60 years, from the collection of Stephen Lewis. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Wednesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and by donations from Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17. Information: haverhillpl.org.
Through March 12
Essex Art Center exhibitions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, Jan. 10 through March 12; opening reception: Friday, Jan. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery, presents work that raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” (juror: Ron Phillips, Hunt’s Photo & Video), is at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Come As You Are: American Youth,” through March 8; “Man Up! Visualizing Masculinity in 19th-Century America,” through April 5; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31; opening Feb. 1: "Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950," at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
Lawrence Heritage State Park / Lawrence Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 1 Jackson St. Restored boarding house with two floors of interactive exhibits tells the tale of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The Visitor Center’s Gallery and Community Room also host a wide variety of temporary exhibits, both art (usually by local artists) and historical. Information: 978-794-1655, mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Friday, Jan. 10
Memory Café: Game Day, 1 p.m. at Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen. There will be a selection of board games for everyone to play. This event is a welcoming place for individuals experiencing memory changes and their care partners. Information: 978-686-4080, ext. 12.
Jan. 10, 11, 14, 16
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Jr. Green Gatherings, 9:30 to 11 a.m. for children ages 4-8. The Andover Garden Club, in collaboration with the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room, hosts a book reading and related activities about nature and gardening. Contact Erin Taylor at erintaylor@erinsbotanical.com. Parents are welcome, too.
Jan. 11, 18, 25, Feb. 1
Family Yoga, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Saturdays, for walkers to age 5 with an adult & kids 6-11, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A lively form of yoga that involves child-friendly yoga poses, games, stories, songs and mini-relaxation to end the class. Teaches breathing techniques and stretching. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Jan. 12, 19, 26. Feb. 2
Overeaters Anonymous, 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Jan. 13, 27, Feb. 3, 10
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Jan. 14, 16, 21, 23
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room), 196 Main St., North Andover. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: Cynthia, 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Jan. 14, 28, Feb. 13, 27
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection and provides a thorough investigation into the new opportunities offered by the information age as well as traditional personal presentation skills. Different topic every week Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required online at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) Wednesdays at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., will resume offering Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
Free beginner American Sign Language (ASL) classes, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays for eight weeks (through March 4), at First Baptist Church, 217 Main St., Haverhill. Information: 978-374-7491. Sign language interpretation is also provided each week during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Jan. 15, Feb. 5, 19, March 4
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Jan. 16, 30, Feb. 13, 27
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. alternate Thursdays in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. third Wednesday at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. on the third Friday of the month at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Jan. 21, Feb. 4, 18, March 3
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The Lions Club provides eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Jan. 22-31
Candidates for the position of Salem District Schools school board member may file at this time. A candidate must be a registered voter in Salem and may obtain sign-up papers at the Superintendent of Schools Office, 38 Geremonty Drive, any work day Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or from Kelly Bryant, School District Clerk. There is one three-year school board position to be filled at the town election on Tuesday, March 10. The incumbent school board member whose term expires is Bernard H. Campbell. Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained from the town clerk’s office at the Town Office, 33 Geremonty Drive.
Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Jan. 23, Feb. 13, 27, March 12
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 26
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Jan. 25, Feb. 8, 29, March 14
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time) every fourth Saturday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Monday, Jan. 27
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Feb. 13, March 10, April 9
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
ONGOING
Through March 30
Snow Angels is a program that includes Boy Scout and adult volunteers who will shovel snow for Haverhill seniors needing assistance. Seniors can call 311, and representatives will relay the info to the Snow Angels.
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.