EVENTS
Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 a.m. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, eldest daughter of Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein, will discuss and sign copies of her book “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” Suggested donation: $10. Walk-ins welcome.
Holiday Pop-up Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, Derry. Featuring Bradley & Leonard’s, PJ’s Flowers & Weddings, and Petunia’s Antiques & Home Furnishings. Giant gift basket raffle to benefit Upper Village Hall’s continuing renovations. Information: facebook.com/derry03038/?ref=py_c
Final day, seventh annual Sea Festival of Trees, presented by Newburyport Bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury. Admission: $7. Information: 978-462-2512, blueoceanhall.com.
New Hampshire State Police to host “Stuff A Cruiser,” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, 33 Fresh River Road, Epping. Unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected in support of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. Information: Sergeant Chad Lavoie, 603-223-8688, or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
New England Authors Expo Christmas Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m. at Danversport Yacht Club,161 Elliott St., Danvers. About 30 authors, sponsored by Pear Tree Publishing and Rosstrum Publishing. Free, open to all. Information: newenglandauthorsexpo.com.
Caroline Stevens Rogers Building and North Andover Historical Society Open Houses, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Cottage, 153 Academy Road, and Caroline Stevens Rogers Building, 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover. Holiday cheer, seasonally decorated Johnson Cottage and a second "tour and talk" about the newly envisioned Caroline Stevens Rogers Building. Information: northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/, 978-686-4035.
Final day, Groveland Historical Society’s third annual “A Festival of Trees,” 1 to 8 p.m. at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for trees, wreaths and centerpieces are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Admission is $5, free to children under 5. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Windham Actors Guild presents “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play,” 2 p.m. at Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road, Windham. Searles Chapel is transformed into a 1940s radio station. Tickets: adults, $12.50; students/seniors, $10.50, available in advance at WindhamActorsGuild.com.
Family Sing-A-Long Holiday Concert, 2 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, Castle Road at 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Enjoy the holiday-decorated castle and ring in the holidays with "Music Maximus" and a special guest appearance by pianist Graham Campbell. Optional freewill offering to benefit Emmaus, Inc. Complimentary refreshments. Free. Information: 978-521-1686, winnekenni@yahoo.com, winnekenni.com.
Toys for Tots Dinner, 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 27, 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Admission fee: $10 or a new unwrapped toy. Information: 603-437-6613, 1 to 5 p.m.
Interfaith Choir Christmas concert, “Emmanuel, God with Us,” 4 p.m. at Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry. A free will offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served after the concerts.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Argentina’s Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Through Dec. 15
18th annual Festival of Trees at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. See buttonwoodsfot.org/events-schedule for complete schedule through Sunday, Dec. 15. Cost: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children ages 6 to 17, $3; children age 5 and under, free, tickets available at the museum during operating hours. Information: buttonwoods.org.
Through Dec. 18
Haverhill Council on Aging is accepting gifts for the COA Giving Tree, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The Christmas tree will be decorated with ideas for gift-giving to needy nursing home patients, many of whom need items such as pajamas, sweatshirts and -pants, socks, sweaters, toiletries, slippers, etc. Items must be wrapped and marked with contents, including size. Questions: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Through Dec. 19
Tickets on sale for the annual Haverhill Council on Aging Christmas Party, noon, to take place Tuesday, Dec. 19at DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road. DJ entertainment; chicken Florentine and brownie ice cream sundae. Tickets, $15, available at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Information: Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella, 978-374-2390.
Through Dec. 25
Hampstead Heroes Tree,Town Offices lobby, 11 Main St. The tree will be available for residents to place colored stars on before Christmas for loved ones who have served, are currently serving, or who have given their lives. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Through Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estate, Thursdays-Sundays.
Dec. 8, 15, 22
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Dec. 9
In-Be-Tweens: Make a gift for someone special, for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
MVCU members asked to vote for merger with Ocean Spray Employees Federal Credit Union, 5 to 7 p.m. at MVCU's corporate office at 500 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Members must vote using the paper ballot in person. MCVU recently completed its merger with Bridgewater Credit Union and has expanded to 10 branches serving more than 82,000 members. For more information, visit mvcu.org and oceansprayefcu.com or call 800-356-0067.
American Legion Post 27 general meeting, 7:30 p.m. at Post 27, 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry. All members are welcome to attend. Congress has recently passed legislation that changes the American Legion’s eligibility requirements to anyone who served on federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and has been honorably discharged or are still serving. Stop by Post 27 to pick up an application or visit legion.org/. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com
Dec. 9, 14
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Dec. 9, 16, 23
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!). pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well in communities that support and celebrate them. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Women’s City Club Christmas Party (rescheduled from Dec. 3), 1 p.m. in Advent Christian Church lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill, featuring a Yankee Swap and caricatures by artist Susan Festa. For the Yankee “Sweet’’ Swap, participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11 value, including candy, notecards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards. New members are always welcome; membership applications are available at every meeting. Information on Sue Festa’s Boston Caricatures is available by emailing jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
“Christmas with MARK209,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, brings “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” in four-part harmony. Tickets: $5. Information and tickets: Dawn, 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during the week include Plaistow, and other New Hampshire towns; information and tickets for those concerts, call Steve, 603-842-9794. More information: mark209.com.
Dec. 10, 12, 13, 14
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Dec. 10, 11, 18, Jan. 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 10, 12, 17, 19
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 10, 17
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door).. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Northern Essex Community College free Robotics Program information session, 4 p.m. at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover. The seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at GLTS. The noncredit program is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17-29) with a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and is free to qualified applicants. Information/registration: 978-556-3067, 978-722-7054.
Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. at Londonderry United Methodist Church, 258 Mammoth Road. Feeling blue? For those dealing with the recent or impending death of a loved one, a separation or divorce, facing a family crisis, or separation from family, this can be a very isolating and depressing time. Stephen Ministers will be on hand to offer an extra shoulder, should one feel the need to lean on someone. Light refreshments. Information: londonderryumc.org/ministries.
Dec. 11, 18
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Volunteer program. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. Members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Andover Town House, 20 Main St. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give before Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Ornament making class for Haverhill seniors, 3 p.m. at Wingate Residences of Haverhill, 10 Residences Way, North Avenue. On Tuesday, December 3, at 2 p.m. the class will feature “Snow Friends,” an acrylics draw-and-paint activity. On Thursday, December 12, at 3 p.m. the class will make an ornament for the holidays. Free, reservations required; call Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Dec. 12, 26, Jan. 16
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Dec. 12, Jan. 9
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 12, Jan. 16, 20
CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes, 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1. Information about classes or group rate costs: Kristin Rodisk at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Dec. 12, Jan. 23
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Friday, Dec. 13
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Best Buy Salem, 290 S. Broadway, Unit E, Salem N.H. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give before Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Karaoke with DJ Sharon, American Legion Post 27, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Nonmembers interested in joining Post 27 (including Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion) are welcome to attend. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com; 978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give before Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plaistow Pubic Library, 85 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Holiday Artisan Craft & Food Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. More than 30 local artisans as well as food vendors. Lots of raffle baskets including AWCC’s famous “Vendor Baskets,” with something in them from each vendor; 50/50 raffle. Quick Bites Café opens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: Rose, rcavalear@awcc-nh.org; Noriko, nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon at Veterans Memorial Park, Hampstead. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Methuen Rail Trail Winter Solstice Celebration, 2 to 4 p.m. at train depot parking lot, Railroad Street. Rain date, Dec. 15. Stop by to make a bough of holly and winter greenery for your holiday directions, walk the Solstice spiral, bring a travel mug for hot cocoa and warm apple cranberry tea.
Crossroads Music Series presents Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers Holiday Show, 8 p.m. at 190 Academy Road (entrance on Great Pond Road, North Andover). Just named “Blues Artist of the Year” at the 2019 New England Music Awards, roots-rocking electric band plays a mix of styles its members call “Boogie, Blues & Beyond.” Tickets, $20. Information: crossroadsmusicseries.org.
"Ushering out Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks," an all-star blues extravaganza, 7 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Featuring Boston-area musicians Duke Robillard, Sugar Ray Norcia, Jerry Portnoy, Monster Mike Welch, Brian Templeton, Racky Thomas and Willie J. Laws. Tickets: $35, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Dec. 14 & 15
New Hampshire Philharmonic annual Holiday Pops concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, New Hampshire. Seasonal favorites and a holiday sing-along. Tickets: adults, $30; seniors (60+), $25; students age 21 and under, $8; Salem School District students, $5; available at nhphil.org. Information: 603-647-6476, info@nhphil.org.
Dec. 14, 21, 28
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org
Dec. 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Autism-friendly Have Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, dessert and soft drinks. Reservations: AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions.
Holiday Craft and Gift Faire, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, Castle Road at 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Handcrafted gift items including jewelry, holiday decor, home goods, original and special one-of-a-kind items, as well as a variety of limited-issue Winnekenni collectible handcrafted egg ornaments. Limited food and refreshments. Information: winnekenni@yahoo.com.
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra Family Holiday Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. (auction), 2:30 p.m. (performance) at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Featuring North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers, and MVPO. Cash, check, and credit cards may be used to pay for auction items on the day of the concert. Tickets (adults, $25; seniors, $20; Students, $10; children ages 4-12, $5) available at the door or online at MKtix.com/trpac or mvpomusic.org.
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival 2019 Winter Baroque Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Concertmaster Nurit Pacht and the Newburyport Festival Baroque Orchestra, with guest harpsichordist Michael Sponseller, will perform works by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, and other Baroque musical giants. Tickets: adults, $32; youth age 21 and younger, $16, in advance at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=97573 or $35/$18 at the door. Mass Culture EBT Card: $10 (call to reserve up to 2 tickets per EBT card and show card at the door). Information: newburyportchambermusic.org, 978-701-4914, info@NewburyportChamberMusic.org.
Phillips Academy Concert: A Celebration of Carols, 4:30 p.m. in Phillips Academy’s accessible Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave., Andover. Traditional Christmas readings and carols will be performed in addition to Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” with guest harpist Caroline Mellott. Featured ensembles include the Fidelio Society, the Academy Chorus, Faculty and Staff Children’s Choir and the Phillips Academy Handbell Choir. Free, open to all. Information: Phillips Academy Music Department, 978- 749-4260, music@andover.edu.
Fifth Annual Caroling and Camaraderie, 6 p.m. at Historic 1838 East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Refreshments, good company, a warm fire, and great music to sing to in the candle-lit sanctuary.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss, final session, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
“A Rainbow of Healthy Holiday Recipes” for Haverhill seniors, 1 p.m. at Wingate Residences, 10 Residences Way, North Avenue. Attendees will learn seven healthy ideas for a full holiday dinner in a rainbow of colors. Samples of dessert will be served. Free, reservations required; call Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at. Saint Roberts Bellarmine Parish, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give before Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“Close Encounters,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Stories of life, work, family, freedom and community. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Dec. 17, Jan. 7, 21
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration for Dec. 17 is closed, no waiting list. Will resume Jan. 7 (registration opens approximately Tuesday, Dec. 24, register at mhl.org/calendar).
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium, this program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
Second of two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Dec. 18, Jan. 15
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Thursday, Dec. 19
“Traditional vs. Self-Publishing,” 1 p.m. in the Nevins Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen. Three published authors (one self-, two conventional; two veterans) from the Rockingham Exchange Writers discuss the pros and cons between self-publishing and conventional publishing. Networking opportunity. Books will be available for purchase. Information: facebook.com/JorgeDeNapoli859, facebook.com/ron.penczak, susanpiazzaauthor.com/about-susan-piazza-3/
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Edgewood Retirement Community Center, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett St., Georgetown. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
The Wizards of Winter present rock opera "The Christmas Dream," 8 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper Band and others. Appropriate for all ages. Tickets: $40, $45, $55, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Dec. 19, Jan. 16
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.Dec. 19, Jan. 2, 16, 30
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Dec. 20-Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Similar to its Summer Reading program, the WRC is meant to encourage patrons of all ages to read and visit the library during the coldest part of the year. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children's, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. The bingo board is for all ages and includes activities that younger children can do with parents, as well as teens and adults on their own. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Learn about why this day — the shortest day of the year — is important to ancient peoples and also to the modern world. Have a cup of hot chocolate, take a short hike and celebrate the solstice at sunset at approximately 4:15 p.m. Dress warmly and wear hiking footwear, snowshoes/skis, if desired, and bring water. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Granite United Church Christmas at the Movies celebration, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H.. Separate services for adults and kids will feature full bands sharing Christmas classics, a message from the Bible about the Christmas story, plenty of Christmas movies and cheer, full Kids Christmas Experience with music, games, Bible lesson, hands-on projects, snacks and more. Free tickets at eventbrite.com/e/christmas-at-the-movies-tickets-83856257323.
Nicholas David to open for Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. David's just-released disc "Yesterday's Gone," was produced by Fish for her imprint, Wild Heart Records. David narrowly missed being crowned champion of "The Voice" in 2012, but his Top-Three finish catapulted him to international success. His recordings routinely charted on Top 10 lists for Billboard and iTunes, with over a million hits on Soundcloud. Tickets: $40, $45, $55, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Monday, Dec. 23
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve performance by the Rockoholics, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Information: 978-685-2220, infor@methuenvillage.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave. Appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 27-30
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Courses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact Andover/North Andover YMCA Aquatics Director Dan Burke at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Lawrence YMCA Aquatics Director Jessica Murray at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Suites, 401 Lowell Ave., Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Noon Year’s Eve for ages 6-8, 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: mhl.org, 978-623-8440.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
First Day Hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Start off the New Year with an invigorating First Day Hike, and make a resolution to burn off those extra holiday calories. Warm up with a fire and some hot chocolate and refreshments from the Friends. Be prepared for cold weather — dress in layers and wear winter boots. Free, open to all. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., will resume offering every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Cost: $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Jan. 25
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28
“Ansha Sholum at 100,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. The exhibit chronicles the history of Congregation Ansha Sholum, the last surviving synagogue in the city, and the wider Jewish community. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Last museum tour begins at 3:30. Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
ONGOING
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.